Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 579% year-on-year, to $666.63 million, beating the consensus of $601.29 million. Some of the company's theatres were closed for a portion of the three months ended December 31, 2020, and there was limited new film content available for the theatres that had reopened.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO