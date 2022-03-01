Judge rules three Michigan militia members who called themselves the Wolverine Watchmen were NOT entrapped by the FBI into setting up plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Three suspected members of the Wolverine Watchmen extremist group charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Joseph Morrison, 27; his 44-year-old father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar, 23, will face a tentatively-scheduled pretrial examination in August and trial in September, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson said during a video conference.

They are accused of providing materials to support terrorist acts, attempting to commit a felony as an associate or member of gang, and gun charges.

They are also accused of aiding six others who are charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer, including two men who pleaded guilty and four who are scheduled to stand trial on March 8 in Grand Rapids.

Five more are also charged in state courts.

Whitmer became the target of anti-government extremists who were angry over coronavirus policies and restrictions imposed by the governor at the height of the pandemic

'This ruling makes clear these defendants were not pressured by law enforcement into committing these crimes,' Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

'These were very serious threats to our elected officials and the public, and the perpetrators of these crimes must be held accountable.'

Investigators have described Morrison, Bellar and Musico as anti-government extremists who were angry over coronavirus policies and restrictions imposed by the governor during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a court affidavit, Musico and Morrison are founding members of the Wolverine Watchmen, which authorities described as 'an anti-government, anti-law enforcement militia group.'

An FBI informant identified Monday in court only as 'Dan' testified about his communications and conversations with the defendants. Defense attorneys said some of their clients' activities were initiated by the informant who was controlled by the FBI.

Wilson said he found no basis for entrapment.

Paul Bellar is seen with a stars and stripes face mask inside the Michigan state capitol in Lansing on April 30. Bellar is one of three founders of the Wolverine Watchmen, which has been described as an anti-government militia

Joe Morrison (far right), Paul Bellar (second right) and Pete Musico (red checked shirt) are pictured during an April 30, 2020, protest against Whitmer's policies

'I just cannot, in reviewing this matter, (see) that the government ... somehow pressured any one of these individuals to participate in anything, or to get in line with this way of thinking,' Wilson said, referring to ideology espoused by the Wolverine Watchmen.

'That was the very reason that we got the confidential informant in the very beginning was as soon as he had joined the group and learned that they were talking about harming police officers and potentially politicians that he contacted the FBI because of his concern out of what potentially could happen.'

Kaleb Franks, 27, pictured with an assault weapon outfitted with a silencer, in February pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy in the plot against Whitmer

'Dan' initially turned down the FBI's request to help, Wilson said.

'They asked him if he would reconsider,' Wilson said. 'He did.'

Last month, Kaleb Franks, 27, one of the six suspects accused of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer, became the second person to plead guilty and agreed to testify against his co-conspirators.

Others include Adam Fox of Potterville, 40 - the alleged ringleader; truck driver Barry Croft of Bear, Delaware, 44; Daniel Harris of Lake Orion, 24; Brandon Caserta of Canton, 33; and Ty Gerard Garbin of Hartland Township, 25.

Garbin was the first of the men to plead guilty to the plot in January of 2021, and has since been the 'star witness' in the trial.

Men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (from top left Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, bottom left Daniel Harris and Barry Croft) have asked that the case be dismissed due to alleged entrapment by the FBI. Ty Garbin pleaded guilt to the plot, as did Kaleb Franks

Franks in his plea deal denied that those he knew in the case were directed to act by informants.

'The defendant was not entrapped or induced to commit any crimes by these individuals,' Franks wrote in a signed, 19-page agreement.

'The defendant also knows Fox, Croft, Harris and Caserta were not entrapped, based on personal observation and discussions.

'For instance, Fox proposed assaulting the Capitol the first time the defendant met him, which was also the first time Fox met CHS Dan.'

Yet attorneys for the three men have claimed that they were strongly influenced by 'Dan', and have tried to get the case thrown out.

'They were actively training and doing everything,' said Nicholas Somberg, an attorney representing Morrison.

'I think they took advantage of these guys who weren't educated, didn't have the money, were upset with the government and concocted this plot and pushed this whole thing forward and then blamed these three defendants here for providing material support to a plot that didn't exist at the time.'

'Dan' testified that he was trying to de-escalate the group and provide accessibility to the FBI.

Men were seen carrying out supposed tactical training exercise after exiting a PT Cruiser

In October, the US Attorney's Office released video and text messages which prosecutors say is evidence in their case against the six men who face federal conspiracy to kidnap charges against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Yet Bellar's attorney, Andrew Kirkpatrick, said his client was adamant that 'Dan' was leading them astray.

'If Mr Bellar had not left the state of Michigan on July 27 to go live with his father and go back to school, and he continued on with these individuals, he'd be in federal court sitting right next to them.

'But he's not, because he left and he started realizing the craziness of it.

'I think the record is clear and the I think the recordings are clear,' he said.

The role of 'Dan' has been controversial from the moment the group was arrested.

He joined the group in March 2020.

An army veteran in his mid-30s who was wounded in the Iraq war, he was working at the post office and looking online for ways to practice his military skills.

He came across the Wolverine Watchmen on Facebook, but was alarmed by their plans to target law enforcement and reported them to the local police.

He eventually agreed to become an F.B.I. informant, he said in state court, and was paid about $54,000 over the course of the roughly six-month investigation.

In September 2020, when the group carried out a 'recce' on Whitmer's summer house near Elk Rapids, he was among them, and according to court documents asked: 'Everybody down with what's going on?'

Another man responded: 'If you are not down with the thought of kidnapping, don't sit here.'

Of the dozen men on that nighttime surveillance mission, four of them including 'Dan' were either government informants or undercover F.B.I. agents, according to court documents.

The 'explosives expert' who could topple the bridge leading to Whitmer's home was actually an undercover F.B.I. agent, as was a man in another vehicle.

Dan took over the training exercises, introducing a much higher level of military tactics, defense lawyers said.

In an unusual move, prosecutors have said they will not call to the witness stand three F.B.I. agents with high-profile roles in the investigation.

Authorities said the text messages included images of the conspirators as they carried out surveillance on properties that Whitmer owned

The alleged conspirators shared stories about having been stopped by police and how easy it would be to 'tap' them and get away with it at night

One agent was fired last summer after being charged with domestic violence, while another - who supervised 'Dan' - tried to build a private security consulting firm based in part on some of his work for the F.B.I.

Michael German, a former undercover F.B.I. agent, told The New York Times in January that he disagreed with the tactics, and accused the agency of manufacturing complicated, theatrical scenarios rather than pursuing the more complex task of unearthing actual extremist plots.

German, who is now a fellow at the Liberty & National Security Program of the Brennan Center for Justice, said: 'Rather than focus on those crimes and investigating them, there appears to be more interest in this method of manufacturing plots for the F.B.I. to solve.'

He said that the questions over the role of 'Dan' and other informants was a gift to the defense.

'There is certainly a lot of lumber that this case seems to have given defense attorneys to build a story about what happened,' he said.