BOSTON (CBS) – Confronted with rock-bottom job-approval numbers, President Biden needed to address widespread doubts about his leadership in his first State of the Union Address. And in a relatively fast-paced speech that clocked in at less than an hour, he sought to do so by confronting the overriding issues of war, COVID-19 and the economy head-on. “He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over,” Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.” But for all his tough talk toward Putin, announcing...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO