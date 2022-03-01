ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her Out For Being Late

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna and her baby will get there when Rihanna and her baby gets there!...

z100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump At Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna highlighted her baby bump at Paris Fashion Week by rocking a skintight aqua jumpsuit with a cutout across her stomach. The Savage X Fenty icon shared photos of the outfit on Instagram afterward. The 34-year-old was attending a party at Caviar Kaspia in the piece. She added on a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
In Style

Rihanna Just Wore a Robe as a Gown, and It Works

Rihanna just wore a robe as a gown for a night out, and somehow made it look good. I mean, this is the queen of boudoir dressing we're talking about after all. But of course, she didn't wear your typical fluffy white bathrobe. Instead, she slipped on a floor-length red vinyl wrap from her own lingerie line to surprise shoppers at her new Savage x Fenty store at Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles. The piece featured a chic hood, which she pulled up over her slicked-back ponytail, and a matching belt that tied above her growing stomach. Rihanna paired the robe with crimson, ankle-strap sandals, hoop earrings, and reverse winged eyeliner that color-coordinated with her outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Madonna, 63, Looks Like Her 90s Self with Blue Eyes & Contoured Makeup & Fans Are Here For It

Pop icon Madonna went back to the future in a new photoshoot, rocking her classic 90s look in a move that drove fans wild. Some looks never go out of style; especially when you’re Madonna, and every one of your eras is iconic. In new photos shared to her Instagram, Madonna channeled her own look from the 90s with striking blue eyes, strong brows, and heavily contoured makeup. Rocking fingerless leather gloves and a puffy vest to complete the look, the pop icon, 63, proved even as she grows older, she’s still perfected a timeless and iconic look.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look Shut Down the Red Carpet

Ever since Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last Monday in an epic look that featured a hot pink knee-length Chanel puffer jacket and belly chains, she’s made it clear that her vision of maternity style is here to shake things up. She’s worn everything from a black lace-up Jean Paul Gaultier top and low rise pants to accentuate her baby bump, to a showstopping vintage denim and leopard print patchworked coat paired with jeans and a Fendi crop top—all while dripping in plenty of dazzling Jacquie Aiche gold body chains, naturally.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Is a Vision in Peach at the Off-White Show in Paris

If there were an equivalent to a prom king and queen for fashion month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would be it. Following a surprise appearance at Alessandro Michele’s Exquisite Gucci show in Milan—Rihanna in a puff of purple faux fur over her PVC and lace crop top, A$AP toting a monogrammed Gucci briefcase that may or may not have contained their plans for world domination—fashion’s favorite couple jetted to Paris to take in the Off-White fall 2022 show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Pregnant Rihanna Is An Actual Goddess At The Gucci Show

It was always going to be tricky to top the calibre of guests at Gucci’s Love Parade show on Hollywood Boulevard. Remember this was the presentation that saw Gwyneth Paltrow rub shoulders with Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus, while Macaulay Culkin walked the runway. The Home Alone star might not have been available to fly to Milan for Alessandro Michele’s autumn/winter 2022 show, but when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in town, who cares?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Style Gets Better And Better

Rihanna is single-handedly redefining the way we view maternity style. When she’s not hitting the red carpet with A$AP Rocky in a sheer, shimmering set by The Attico, she’s embodying Grace Jones in a custom red-hot Alaïa number for a date night. Rih’s Super Bowl outfit was yet more proof that the superstar is doing pregnancy style her way.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rihanna Shares Snaps of Romantic Valentine’s Day With A$AP Rocky

Months ahead of welcoming their first child, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent an adorable Valentine’s Day together. Rihanna took to Twitter on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to share four snapshot memories from the sweet day, including a bouquet made of Legos, a card featuring lyrics from Method Man’s “All I Need,” a seaside dinner with caviar and a fiery sunset.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kendall Jenner Walked the Prada Runway Show in a Giant Puffer Coat and See-Through Skirt

The Prada runway show has a history of celebrity cameos (past shows have included Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum), but when it comes to actual models taking to the catwalk, the storied Italian line is no stranger to calling up heavy hitters, like Kendall Jenner. This time around, Jenner wore one of the most spotlight-stealing looks of the entire collection, taking her pass in a huge belted nylon puffer — a staple for the label, by now — embellished with sprays of raven-hued iridescent feathers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Surprised Paris Fashion Week With a Rare Mother-Daughter Runway Walk

Click here to read the full article. Cindy Crawford is more than happy to share the spotlight with her 20-year-old daughter, Kai Gerber. The dynamic duo hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week, surprising the audience at the Off-White show, who weren’t expecting the rare mother-daughter appearance. Crawford strutted down the catwalk wearing a long, layered tulle skirt paired with a black tuxedo jacket and a university t-shirt underneath. She accessorized the look with turquoise sunglasses, a red clutch and dramatic chandelier earrings. Gerber’s outfit had a more modernistic design with a bubble mini skirt, showing off her long legs, along...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Just Wore the Most Noughties Jeans of all Time

Like the rest of the fashion world, Rihanna is on a Y2K streak, as evidenced by her latest date-night outfit. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky on Friday, the Fenty icon selected another bomber jacket—this one courtesy of R13—which she paired with a vintage Mets T-shirt. Adding a touch of glamour to her look: a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-strap leather sandals and a Dior choker from John Galliano’s fall 2004 collection, which nodded to Vogue’s illustrated Edwardian-era covers.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy