Rihanna Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her Out For Being Late

Rihanna just wore a robe as a gown for a night out, and somehow made it look good. I mean, this is the queen of boudoir dressing we're talking about after all. But of course, she didn't wear your typical fluffy white bathrobe. Instead, she slipped on a floor-length red vinyl wrap from her own lingerie line to surprise shoppers at her new Savage x Fenty store at Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles. The piece featured a chic hood, which she pulled up over her slicked-back ponytail, and a matching belt that tied above her growing stomach. Rihanna paired the robe with crimson, ankle-strap sandals, hoop earrings, and reverse winged eyeliner that color-coordinated with her outfit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 DAYS AGO