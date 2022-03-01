ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

What Children Get Right About Entrepreneurship That Adults Screw Up

By Alex Goryachev
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8riH_0eSm0bQL00

Like any parent, I want to teach my kids to learn, grow and flourish in a world of countless possibilities. Paradoxically, my seven-and-a-half-year-old son, Matthew, seems to teach me these concepts as well. He reminds me of what I already know — but have unfortunately forgotten.

Thanks to Matthew, I realize that children have a natural, uninhibited curiosity coupled with extraordinary problem-solving skills.  As my wife, Maria, and I talk about parenting, we keep reminding each other that our primary job is just not to screw things up. After all, the way that children learn and adopt new solutions is incredible. Initially in life, they solve problems creatively and rely on their own thought process completely without fear or limits.

Fearlessness

I’ve flown over a million miles and every time the plane hits turbulence, my heart skips a beat. Yet, each time we fly in an airplane, Matthew is excited. What does he like the most? The turbulence. He admits that it’s one thing he looks forward to when flying. He's never afraid.

On our last trip, after carefully studying the safety card, he asked, "How will we swim if the plane runs out of gas?" It never occurred to him that the situation might be hopeless and perhaps we would have no way out.

When I reflect on kids’ fearlessness, I find that organizations equally act without fear or self-imposed boundaries when they are first establishing themselves. Ironically, every stagnant organization was once a startup and lived from a vortex of childlike fearless innovation. As the organization matures, somehow the fearlessness subsides, employees and leaders become less engaged and barriers that were never entertained seem to arise and become insurmountable conflicts.

Related: The Top Children's Businesses on the Franchise 500

Technology

Matthew continues to enlighten me on how technology will shape the lives of future generations. If I say, "Matthew, give me two minutes," he will say, "Alexa, set the timer for two minutes." He holds me accountable for the promises I make and uses technology to enable the process. If I truly thought about my words, I would have never promised him I'd be available in 120 seconds if it was not a realistic promise I could keep.

At work, with all of the competing demands we face, it's easy to unintentionally create barriers that do not exist. Kids, with their literal interpretations and laser-like focus on needs-based problem-solving, remind us of the simple power of being authentic. They master the universe by finding solutions. Matthew once mentioned to me that he would like to make cupcakes for his half birthday. I didn't want to bake cupcakes at that very moment, so I told him, "I'm not sure we have the ingredients." Matthew called me on my evasiveness by asking, "Alexa, what are the ingredients in cupcakes?"

Foolishly thinking I could outwit my son after he confirmed we had all the ingredients, I told him, "We need to find the best recipe." Matthew, knowing he can challenge me and there will be no negative repercussions for doing so, asked, "Alexa, open WikiHow." My son did not accept false barriers. We spent the afternoon making cupcakes because we had the ingredients and we now had arguably the best recipe to do so. After all, there were no barriers or logical reasons that would inhibit our task.

Related: Why We Need 'Dadpreneurs' to Step Up Now

Getting in touch with my inner child

I keep reminding myself that I need to be in touch with my "inner child" and take that wisdom with me when I am faced with false barriers and rash communication. Truly no one in any organization should be inhibited from asking a sincere question or offering a plausible solution to potential problems. If they don't feel secure in doing so, it's important to pinpoint, “Why not?”

Where and when do we lose our sense of wonder? When did we become afraid of our parents or our colleagues and leaders? There's no doubt in my mind that if we act from a sense of authenticity, with a focus on creating and finding solutions, the results will astound us.

Access to information is changing; neither our children nor company employees need to rely on others to disseminate information hierarchically. This democratization of knowledge has shifted the power dynamic in every aspect of our lives. Matthew was not tall enough to hit a light switch, however, he could instruct Alexa to turn on the lights. He didn’t know how to read or write, but he could access data and act on it with surprising wisdom. Information is power and now everyone has it.

Children remind me that there are aspects of growing up that I need to reclaim. I believe we must not abandon our sense of play — at home, or at work. It's our sense of play that opens us up to possibilities and allows us to create. My kids prompt me to recognize there is no need to submit to the internalized oppression that we are "better off" if we behave in a certain way, meeting someone else's expectations.

The same is true for startups as they expand. When they begin to take themselves too seriously and abandon speaking in plain language, the sense of possibility begins to erode. As we become more in touch with our inner children and aware of this risk, we can influence our organizations to remain fluid, adapt and innovate. The oppression of thought can be consciously reversed.

We can incorporate a system of "re-learning" into our organizations by integrating a sense of play and wonder in all we do. Who wouldn't want to wake up and be a part of that organization every day? I know I do.

Related: Avoid Negativity by Embracing This Hidden Part of Your Personality

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

What a Baby Can Teach You About Adulting at Work

As someone who has always had an interest in computing, programming and technology it might surprise you to discover that I am something of an introvert. During my earlier years I was very loud and obnoxious, especially in large social gatherings, which is all that is required when I was younger (be seen or be dead). As the years kept coming, however, the part of my work life that I’ve always struggled most with has been dealing with the confusing and intelligible whims of people and not the technical issues. The hours I’ve spent in a board room trying to ascertain what my boss actually wants me to do, which would often end in a simple colour change of a banner. Likewise, I’ve bumped heads with colleagues who I seem to irritate despite my best efforts to solve any issues they throw my way. What I’m trying to say, is that despite my best efforts; I’m not much of a people person. Part of the appeal of my trade is that I get to spend a good deal of time in my own company, listening to what I want and working through problems to a rational, logical and satisfying conclusion. You can imagine how an infant could throw a spanner into my blissful equilibrium.
KIDS
Waterloo Journal

Mom thought her daughter with autism was in deep thought, turns out she was having seizures

A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
purewow.com

How to Talk to Kids about What Is Happening in Ukraine Right Now

If the past two years of the pandemic have taught us anything, it’s that kids know when something bad is happening. They may not fully understand what’s going on, but they can certainly sense when there’s tension. “Kids of all ages are aware when something traumatic is felt and experienced,” Dr. Zachary Kahn, clinical psychologist at a school and in private practice tells us. As such, you may want to talk to your children about Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine. But how should you go about doing that, exactly? Here are a few strategies from professional therapists and child experts that can help.
KIDS
On3.com

The A Block, S2 E5: WHAT IS IT ABOUT ADULT TWINS

The A Block gals get very visual on this week’s episode and ask all the pressing questions of the day like…. Join us! Send us questions to [email protected] or Instagram at @theablockpod. You can hear each episode on the Kentucky Sports Radio feed and also by subscribing to The A Block on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

What ‘Euphoria’ Gets Right and Wrong About Addiction and Recovery

There has been plenty of conversation regarding Euphoria and its portrayal of addiction. Some, like the anti-drug education program D.A.R.E., believe the show is glorifying drug use, while others believe it’s doing a service by portraying the realities of what it’s like to be and deal with somebody who has an addiction. For some viewers, the HBO show’s protagonist Rue Bennett’s substance abuse storyline is also exposing them to a world that may have been foreign to them until now. Zendaya’s portrayal of a 17-year-old battling a drug addiction on the show was so compelling that she made history as the youngest woman to win Best Actress in a drama series at the Emmys. In Season 2, viewers watched Rue relapse, consuming everything from opiates to heroin to fentanyl, and has managed to put her life in danger on more than one occasion. The show’s critics believe the R-rated series isn’t setting a good example for younger viewers, but people who have been in Rue’s shoes, doctors who treat patients like Rue, and people whose loved ones struggle with addiction disagree. There is plenty that the drama is getting right about addiction and recovery, but since millions of people have gravitated to the show and its characters in just two seasons, the writers and creators now have an even wider responsibility of making sure to also right the show’s many wrongs.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
MarketWatch

My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

My husband and I took care of my mother-in-law for eight years. Around five years ago we gave up the house we were renting to save her home because she could not afford it, and because she could no longer live alone. We ended up taking out a loan to buy her house. It was not gifted and we did not incur her debt; instead, we paid what the house was appraised for.
SOCIETY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy