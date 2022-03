The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing enormous concern throughout the world, as clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops intensify, leaving hundreds of dead and thousands of wounded and refugees. More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last week, according to the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR. Among the refugees are African students, who are trying to leave the country, but face problems leaving Ukraine, according to a Reuters report. This desperate situation of African students who are in the middle of the conflict caught the attention of rapper Young Thug who, through Instagram posts, is volunteering to help these Africans get out of Ukraine as soon as possible.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO