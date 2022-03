Not everybody needs a cutting-edge wireless router that costs hundreds of dollars. You can still take advantage of the latest Wi-Fi technologies with a bargain router, like the Rock Space AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (model RSD0619). At $79.99, it's an extremely affordable way to update your home network to Wi-Fi 6. You don’t get a lot of extras with this router, and its 5GHz performance didn’t shatter any speed records in our tests, coming in slower than the identically priced TP-Link Archer AX10. Still, the RSD0619 does provide fast 2.4GHz performance and is easy to install, making it a decent bargain pick overall.

