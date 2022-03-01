ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5G+XR: Bringing Imagination into Reality

By Huawei
Cover picture for the articleDuring the 5G: Connecting Virtual and Reality session at MWC22 Barcelona, Huawei Carrier BG's Chief Marketing Officer Philip Song delivered the keynote speech: "5G+XR: Bringing Imagination into Reality". In it, he shared insights into the XR industry and revealed the industry's "new Moore's Law". He called on carriers and industry partners...

TechRadar

Qualcomm is bringing 5G to your next laptop and PC

Qualcomm has unveiled two new Snapdragon modules that it hopes will make 5G connectivity ubiquitous across laptops and desktop computers, as well as smartphones. The Snapdragon X65 and X62 Modem-RF systems fit neatly into an M.2 slot, giving hardware vendors a simple way to build in 5G capability without having to compromise on device form factor or power efficiency.
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
