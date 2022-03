We knew that Yamaha was going to have a big unveiling coming up soon as part of the brand’s new “Switch ON” campaign to showcase its electric vehicle, but we were surprised by the number of vehicles that Yamaha ultimately rolled on stage. With six new electric two-wheelers to show off, Yamaha made a splash and underscored its commitment to light electric vehicles ranging from electric bicycles to electric scooters in the 50cc to 125cc equivalent class.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO