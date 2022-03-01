ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanical Ventilation in Children Tied to Slightly Lower IQ

By Batya Swift Yasgur, MA, LSW
Medscape News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren who survive an episode of acute respiratory failure that requires invasive mechanical ventilation may be at risk for slightly lower long-term neurocognitive function, new research suggests. Investigators found lower IQ's in children without previous neurocognitive problems who survived pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) admission for acute respiratory failure...

scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Linked With Certain Oral Bacteria in Older Women

In a study of more than 1,200 women in the U.S., average age 63 years, 10 kinds of oral bacteria were associated with a higher risk of developing high blood pressure, while five strains of bacteria were linked with lower hypertension risk. The observational study cannot prove cause and effect;...
BUFFALO, NY
MedicalXpress

IQ lower for survivors of PICU respiratory failure hospitalization

Survival of pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) hospitalization for respiratory failure is associated with a reduction in IQ scores relative to matched biological siblings, according to a study published in the March 1 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. R. Scott Watson, M.D., M.P.H., from the University...
SEATTLE, WA
MedicalXpress

Overall risk for acne comparable for adults with dermatitis, controls

The overall risk for acne is comparable for adults with atopic dermatitis (AD) and controls, according to a study published online Feb. 26 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. Jacob P. Thyssen, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, and colleagues examined the...
SKIN CARE
Medical Daily

Children More Exposed To Green Spaces Have Lower Oxidative Stress: Study

Children who are more exposed to green spaces tend to have lower oxidative stress, a new study has found. Residential exposure to green spaces can have positive health effects, ranging from improved mental health and increased physical activity to lower risks of obesity and overweightedness, according to authors of a new study published in Environmental Research. There is also evidence that it may boost physical activity in both children and adults.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds blood pressure cuff size matters, affects blood pressure readings

Using a one cuff size-fits-all approach when measuring blood pressure may lead to striking inaccuracies in blood pressure measurement and diagnosis, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022. The meeting will be held in-person in Chicago and virtually Tuesday, March 1-Friday, March 4, 2022, and offers the latest in population-based science related to the promotion of cardiovascular health and the prevention of heart disease and stroke.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are the chronic complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus?

Type 2 diabetes is a common but serious health condition that occurs when blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high as the body is unable to use insulin correctly. Over time, high blood sugar levels can severely damage blood vessels, which can cause serious health complications throughout the whole body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Independent Studies Find Elevated Risk of Blood Clots in the Brain Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination

Two large studies carried out independently in the UK both found a slight increase in risk of intracranial thromboses in some populations after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. There is a slightly elevated risk of intracranial thrombosis events following vaccination with the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-S COVID vaccine, according to two new studies...
SCIENCE
The Press

CPAP for Sleep Apnea Not as Effective in the Very Elderly

CPAP for Sleep Apnea Not as Effective in the Very Elderly. FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment may not benefit very elderly individuals with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in the January issue of Sleep Medicine.
HEALTH
The Press

Muscle Strengthening May Cut Risk for Noncommunicable Disease

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Muscle-strengthening activities are associated with lower risks for noncommunicable diseases and all-cause mortality, according to a review published online Feb. 28 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Haruki Momma, Ph.D., from Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine in Sendai, Japan, and colleagues...
FITNESS
The Sanford Herald

AAN: Higher Fitness Level Tied to Lower Alzheimer Disease Risk

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) is inversely associated with the risk for incident Alzheimer disease and related disorders (ADRD), according to a study scheduled for presentation at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, to be held from April 2 to 7 in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
The Press

HTN Meds Tied to Lower Mortality After Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

HTN Meds Tied to Lower Mortality After Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis. FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Use of angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) and angiotensin I converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors after a pancreatic cancer (PC) diagnosis is associated with a reduced mortality risk, according to a study published online Feb. 7 in BMC Cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Smoking during pregnancy is associated with child overweight independent of maternal pre-pregnancy BMI and genetic predisposition to adiposity

High maternal body mass index (BMI) and smoking during pregnancy are risk factors for child overweight. Maternal smoking tends to reduce her BMI and the association of smoking with child overweight may be confounded by or interacting with maternal genetic predisposition to adiposity. In the Danish National Birth Cohort, we investigated whether smoking during pregnancy is associated with child BMI/overweight independent of pre-pregnancy BMI and maternal genetic predisposition to adiposity estimated as total, transmitted and non-transmitted genetic risk scores (GRSs) based on 941 common genetic variants associated with BMI. Smoking during pregnancy was associated with higher child BMI and higher odds of child overweight in a dose"“response relationship. The odds ratio (95% CI) for smoking 11"‰+"‰cigarettes in third trimester versus no smoking was 2.42 (1.30; 4.50), irrespective of maternal BMI and maternal GRSs (total, transmitted or non-transmitted). There were no statistically significant interactions between maternal GRSs and smoking (all p-values for interactions"‰>"‰0.05). In conclusion, in this study, smoking during pregnancy exhibits a dose"“response association with increased child BMI/overweight, independent of maternal pre-pregnancy BMI,Â maternal transmitted, and non-transmitted genetic predisposition to adiposity. Avoidance of smoking during pregnancy may help prevent childhood obesity irrespective of the mother"“child genetic predisposition.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Press

Sodium-Containing Acetaminophen May Raise Risk for CVD

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with or without hypertension, initiation of sodium-containing acetaminophen is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in the European Heart Journal. Chao Zeng, M.D., from Central South University in Changsha, China,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Is 110/60 a Too Low Blood Pressure?

A blood pressure 110/60 mmHg is usually not considered a low blood pressure. Many people may have this reading without developing any signs and symptoms. The upper number (numerator) in the reading indicates the systolic pressure, whereas the lower number (denominator) represents the diastolic pressure. Though a blood pressure level of 120/80 mmHg is considered optimal, having a systolic pressure between 91 and 119 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure between 61 and 79 mmHg is considered normal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

