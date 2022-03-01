IPv6 Enhanced, Cornerstone of Digitalization

As an emerging technology, the hybrid analog-digital structure has been considered for use in future millimeter-wave communications. Although this structure can reduce the hardware cost and power consumption considerably, the spatial covariance matrix (SCM), as the core of subspace-based direction of arrival (DOA) estimation, cannot be obtained directly. Previously, the beam sweeping algorithm (BSA) has been found effective for reconstructing the spatial covariance matrix and realizing DOA estimation by forming the beams to difference directions. However, it is computationally intractable owing to the high-dimensional matrix operation. To address this problem and improve the DOA estimation performance, this paper applies the nested array to the hybrid analog-digital structure and proposes the enhanced BSA (EBSA) for DOA estimation. By deleting a large number of redundant elements exist in the SCM to be reconstructed, the computational cost can be considerably reduced. Also, the nested array can offer high degrees of freedom. Finally, simulation experiments are conducted to verify the performance of EBSA. The results indicate that the proposed EBSA is better than the state-of-the-art method in terms of estimation accuracy and computational cost.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO