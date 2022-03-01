ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

IPv6 Enhanced, Cornerstone of Digitalization

By Huawei
Light Reading
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn February 28, 2022, the IPv6 Forum themed "IPv6: Release Connectivity Potential, Boost Digital Economy" was held at MWC22 Barcelona, Spain. Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "IPv6 Enhanced, the Cornerstone of Digitalization," envisioning the future of IPv6 Enhanced. He...

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

eMoney Advisor Enhances Its Digital Marketing and Engagement Tool, Bamboo

RADNOR, PA — eMoney Advisor (eMoney) announced the launch of new features for Bamboo, its digital marketing and engagement tool. Recent enhancements are focused on helping financial professionals deepen client relationships, increase client retention, generate new clients, and increase efficiency, including:. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration: Efficiently manage contacts...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

AI is a Cornerstone of a Resilient supply Chain. Here’s Proof

95% of the highest-performing organizations see AI as a cornerstone of their supply chain success. The number one strategic target for supply chain decision-makers is increasing supply chain efficiency. Ernst and Young surveyed 200 senior-level supply chain executives to reveal their top priorities for the next 12 to 36 months. Using AI-powered supply chain tools, businesses can glean more demand-related insights and tune their production strategies accordingly. Use cases of AI in supply chain management can help uncover the performance of inventory and uncover performance of various performance channels and sellers.
SOFTWARE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Ipv6#Digitalization#Cornerstone#Ip#S T
Seekingalpha.com

Cannabis Investors' Cornerstone Cracking

MSO growth has been the cornerstone for investors. The primary reason investors buy and hold MSO stocks is a belief that MSO revenue growth rates dwarf other companies and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Investors see MSOs as a generational investment opportunity. Canada LPs Establish Growth...
MARKETS
Black Enterprise

Enhance Your Videos With BeeCut

These days, video editing is no longer exclusive to people with large studios and high-dollar equipment. Nearly anyone with a mobile device can do it, as programs are almost always included in your camera’s operating system. Sure, while using your mobile camera’s video-editing software can do the trick, you’ll be sorely lacking in features that can truly enhance your videos. If you’re big on using social media to share your digital captures, you need something that packs more of a punch.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

The enhanced beam sweeping algorithm for DOA estimation in the hybrid analog-digital structure with nested array

As an emerging technology, the hybrid analog-digital structure has been considered for use in future millimeter-wave communications. Although this structure can reduce the hardware cost and power consumption considerably, the spatial covariance matrix (SCM), as the core of subspace-based direction of arrival (DOA) estimation, cannot be obtained directly. Previously, the beam sweeping algorithm (BSA) has been found effective for reconstructing the spatial covariance matrix and realizing DOA estimation by forming the beams to difference directions. However, it is computationally intractable owing to the high-dimensional matrix operation. To address this problem and improve the DOA estimation performance, this paper applies the nested array to the hybrid analog-digital structure and proposes the enhanced BSA (EBSA) for DOA estimation. By deleting a large number of redundant elements exist in the SCM to be reconstructed, the computational cost can be considerably reduced. Also, the nested array can offer high degrees of freedom. Finally, simulation experiments are conducted to verify the performance of EBSA. The results indicate that the proposed EBSA is better than the state-of-the-art method in terms of estimation accuracy and computational cost.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Huawei
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy