Optical transport market takes a hit from declining sales in APAC
By Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
Light Reading
3 days ago
The $15 billion optical transport equipment market declined 2% in 2021 due to market conditions in the APAC region. However, the market experienced an uptick in North America, Europe and Latin America, according to a recent Dell'Oro Group report. 5G investment, cloud service growth and demand for "infotainment-at-home" are...
Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 12% year-on-year, to $394.9 million, beating the consensus of $384.97 million. Sales in North America fell 12% Y/Y to $108.3 million, South America decreased 16% to $62.4 million, Europe declined 11% to $106.5 million, and Asia Pacific sales dropped 11% to $117.7 million.
A new report from Strategy Analytics (via AppleInsider) is now detailing how the smartphone market in Europe has progressed throughout 2021, with Apple taking second place, and Samsung dominating in the first place. Realme, a relatively newcomer brand, has managed to get into the top five and claim the title of the fastest growing smartphone brand in Europe for 2021.
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rice cakes market size is expected to grow by USD 540.61 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market will observe high growth in APAC. Consumers in the region are exhibiting a high inclination toward rice-based food products, which is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of products including rice cakes to cater to the growing demand.
Canadian retail sales most likely rose 2.4% in January from December, preliminary data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday, following on a 1.8% decline in December as consumers stayed home amid concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant. Retail sales totaled C$57.05 billion ($44.91 billion) in December, down from C$58.06 billion...
The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
Colorado’s marijuana companies aren’t immune to the supply chain disruptions testing industries worldwide, with some feeling the squeeze on packaging, nutrients and more. “Cannabis is no different than any other industry,” said Matt Jacobs, vice president of operations at Veritas Fine Cannabis. “We’ve got the same issues that other people do when it comes to the supply chain right now.”
January was undoubtedly a great month for the non-fungible token (NFT) industry as the space recorded a new all-time high in its sales volume. However, that can not be said for its volume so far this month. According to data from cryptoslam.io, NFT sales volume has plummeted by around 30% within the last seven days.
Russian stock exchange analyst Alexander Butmanov is toasting to what he is viewing as the death of the Russian stock market. Butmanov, founder of financial technology company DTI Algorithmic, appeared on a markets-centered television show only to pull out a soda and toast to the end of the market as he knows it, according to local media.
Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY -1.3%) reported a decline of 7.1% Y/Y in February sales to 44,866 vehicles as the semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues continue to persist. On sequential basis, it compares with sales volume of 44,158 units as reported for January. Models in the spotlight: Crosstrek was a...
CALGARY, Alberta, March 3 (Reuters) - The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs,...
Click here to read the full article. The more than half-dozen ocean vessels handle “about a quarter of our annual transpacific containers and shipment needs,” Costco’s CFO said.
We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s chief executive admitted Thursday that the market for guns “has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge,” while disclosing a 31% drop in sales that slammed the company’s stock in after-hours trading. Smith & Wesson. SWBI,. -12.52%. reported fiscal...
