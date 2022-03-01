ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optical transport market takes a hit from declining sales in APAC

By Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $15 billion optical transport equipment market declined 2% in 2021 due to market conditions in the APAC region. However, the market experienced an uptick in North America, Europe and Latin America, according to a recent Dell'Oro Group report. 5G investment, cloud service growth and demand for "infotainment-at-home" are...

