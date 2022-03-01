ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston's Derrick White is already feeling comfortable with his new team

By Justin Quinn
 6 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick White has had a decent run of games to get a feel for his new team after being dealt to the Boston Celtics from the San Antonio Spurs at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but work still remains to get to the sort of level the Celtics will need to be at if they are serious about making noise in the postseason.

Boston will need its players completely on the same page, and perhaps more importantly, playing its best brand of defensively-oriented basketball consistently, an issue plaguing the Celtics again in recent contests. Speaking to the press after shootaround on Tuesday, White opened up about how he was integrating with the team to that end.

“I feel pretty comfortable,” he suggested.

“Some games are different,” White qualified, hedging a little and perhaps thinking of the team’s last few games where physical play from opponents has given Boston trouble.

“I’m obviously just trying to get used to the guys, the system, and everything, but I’m not too worried about how I’m going to adjust and fit in. So, I’m pretty excited for the rest of the season; we’ve got 19 games left. And that’d be good, a lot of time for me to get comfortable with the guys and get ready to go for the playoffs.”

White seemed open to his role with the team — bot on the court and in terms of being a new arrival to an established system, albeit one with familiarity under former Spurs assistant Ime Udoka.

As White and Daniel Theis (who played for Boston under Brad Stevens) become better acquainted with the way the Celtics play under Udoka, we should see fewer outcomes like the game with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

In its place, the devastating effects of the league-best defense Boston unleashed on the NBA in January should become more commonplace.

The hard part, of course, is doing it.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

