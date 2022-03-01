ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CITY OF NEWARK HOSTS LATINA EMPOWERMENT BRUNCH AT THE ROBERT TREAT HOTEL, 50 PARK PLACE

 3 days ago
Newark, NJ- March 1, 2022—Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Newark Municipal Council members, Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles, and other dignitaries hosted a Latina Empowerment Brunch today at the Robert Treat Hotel, 50 Park Place, in downtown Newark.

The event brought prominent Latina women together for a brunch dedicated to helping Latina professionals and students achieve professional and personal success. Panelists included: on-air personality Nilda Rosario of Radio Station Mega 97.9; Director of Marketing for Horizon Blue Cross & Blue Shield Maylene Colom, and Popular Bank Branch Manager Karen P. Rodriguez.

“We are proud to recognize Newark’s Latina community, which makes up a vast portion of our city’s strength. Today’s panelists and speakers are achievers in different fields – entertainment, business, government, and the law. They are role models and inspirations for present and future generations of Latinas, and we are honored to have them with us today,” Mayor Baraka said.

Ms. Rosario, an Emmy Award-winning TV journalist, has lived and worked in the New York Metro area for 25 years. Belleville Deputy Mayor Naomy De Peña served as the keynote speaker.

The brunch brought professionals and students together for talk about professional and personal success with the panelists.

“Some of our region’s greatest Latina advocates and activists came here today to spread a message of hope, empowerment, and action to our residents,” Deputy Mayor Quiles said. “They inspire us with their work and it is a privilege to recognize them today.”

The event was sponsored by Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Jersey, Goya gives, Popular Bank, and Sinai Post-Acute Nursing and Rehab Center.

