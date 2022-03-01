ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous NBA exec thinks Celtics should offer Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart for Lakers' Anthony Davis

By Justin Quinn
 6 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Once, fans of the Boston Celtics would have leaped at the prospect of trading for Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, but with the often-injured Lakers forward looking like a shell of his former self this season, the enthusiasm towards speculation by an anonymous general manager that the Lakers might consider dealing AD for a package of players headlined by Jaylen Brown seems considerably less than it might have once been.

Heavy relates that said exec “believes Boston could put forward a package to acquire the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Anthony Davis and that the deal wouldn’t need to include Celtics star Jayson Tatum.” Noting that Boston had previously angled for AD in 2019 but moving Tatum had been a bridge too far, the executive claimed if L.A. “put AD in a deal with Horton-Tucker for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith?

“The Lakers would have to consider that,” he added.

We very much doubt Boston would, to be frank, and we offer our condolences to fans for having to tolerate yet another fanbase using Brown as a projected solution for their own poor decisions in teambuilding.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

