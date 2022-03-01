ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WW International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ WW International, Inc. (WW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $275.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.9 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, WW International said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million.

