The global supply chain is a leading news story these days – and not for good reasons. Reeling under the impact of the pandemic and labor shortages in general, the supply and demand curves of our economy have become unbalanced. Demand has increased, especially for key household products which were (and are) being hoarded. Supply, hit by the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, could not keep up. No surprise we’re experiencing inflated prices across the boards right now.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO