Two UK executives charged in $100 million fine-wine scam

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia warned that oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine as peace talks on Monday made little progress. The incursion, the biggest...
Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a request from Pennsylvania prosecutors to review a state supreme court decision that overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, leaving the ruling from Pennsylvania's high court that freed him from prison intact. Prosecutors from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, asked the justices...
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans. In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday suspended Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for allegedly betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The alleged wagering took place during a five-day period in late November 2021, while Ridley was was...
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy. "Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases...
The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
(CNN) — It's still not clear exactly when US basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested or where she is now. Griner, 31, is a championship-winning player with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and spends her offseasons playing for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg. Now, the mystery surrounding her detainment in...
