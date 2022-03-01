ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. bank profits rose nearly 90% in 2021, FDIC says

Washington Post
U.S. banks saw their profits jump nearly 90 percent in 2021 as firms shrank how much money they were setting aside to protect against credit losses, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Tuesday. Banks reported $279.1 billion in profits in 2021, up $132 billion compared with 2020, the FDIC...

