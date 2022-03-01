ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep’s First EV to Arrive as Stellantis Electrifies its Line-up

By Larry Printz
thedetroitbureau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeep will be the first Stellantis brand to have a full range of electric vehicles across its line-up as part of a U.S. product offensive of more than 25 all-new BEVs, Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of Stellantis, revealed during a wide-ranging presentation to analysts and reporters in Amsterdam...

