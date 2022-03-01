Jeep’s First EV to Arrive as Stellantis Electrifies its Line-up

Jeep has been talking about an electrified future, and it's going make that talk a reality with an EV version of the brand's iconic Wrangler off-roader. Previewed by a concept car at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, the Wrangler EV is closer to reality than ever before. That concept vehicle, called Magneto, featured four chassis-mounted battery packs positioned for optimum weight distribution. In a video released by Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, a Wrangler EV is shown to have a biometric recognition system, which uses physical cues or data, —things like facial recognition or fingerprints—to confirm the identity of the owner and allow the vehicle to be started and driven. The company indicates the electric Wrangler may also have a feature that enables it to recharge other EVs. Jeep already sells a plug-in hybrid version of the Wrangler called the 4xe, so it seems likely that a fully-electric version isn't far off.

MOAB, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO