Komets get Patera back; trade defenseman

Jacksonville University men's basketball has been waiting for more than a third of a century to return to the NCAA Tournament. The Dolphins first qualified for the knockout championship in 1970, advancing all the way to the final with a free-wheeling underdog squad led by Artis Gilmore and Rex Morgan. Since then, they've failed to win a game in four subsequent appearances, and have yet to qualify at all since the 1985-86 team. The Times-Union looks back at JU's NCAA Tournament past as the Dolphins seek to write a new chapter in their championship history. ...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO