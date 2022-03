The Nintendo Switch Online app, the official mobile companion app for the Switch’s multiplayer subscription service, has received a massive overhaul. As well as introducing a totally revamped design, the 2.0 update makes it significantly easier for Switch users to add friends. Whereas players had previously had to manually copy a 12-digit code each time they wanted to add someone to their friends list, you can now copy the identifier in a single tap in the app.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO