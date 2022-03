The No. 9 Texas Longhorns put together another late run to win its seventh straight game, beating Kansas, 70-60, at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The game proved to be a slugfest, as the Longhorns (22-6, 12-5 in Big 12) held the lead for most of the game. But the Jayhawks (19-8, 10-7) never went away, and Texas knew the dangers of letting Kansas hang around. The Jayhawks beat the Longhorns, 70-66, on Jan. 12.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO