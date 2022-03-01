ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

High school teacher seen on video striking student retiring early

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oI1LH_0eSllDj600
© istock

An Indiana high-school teacher who was seen on video hitting a student in the face during an argument on Friday has requested early retirement.

Mike Hosinski initially planned to retire at the end of the school year from Jimtown High School, but the teacher decided to retire early after the video of him striking a student in the face went viral, the South Bend Tribune reported.

The school confirmed his retirement in a unanimous vote on Monday evening, according to the outlet.

According to a video of the Friday incident shared by ABC 57, Hosinski can be seen chasing a student down the hallway before pushing him against the wall. He points a finger at the student during a verbal exchange and then slaps him directly across the face.

Hosinski then attempts to drag the student with him down the hall but the student collapses on the ground. Another school official witnessing the scene directs Hosinski away from the student.

Jimtown High School is located in Elkhart County near the town of South Bend, about three hours outside of Indianapolis.

Baugo Community Schools sent out a press release after the incident on Friday explaining that Hosinski, a 40-year veteran teacher, had confronted the student about wearing a hoodie in class.

When Hosinski slapped the student, his head hit the wall behind him and he "suffered visible injuries," according to the press release. Later that morning, Hosinski asked to retire early.

"The teacher, Mike Hosinski, is no longer employed by Baugo Community Schools and is not permitted on school grounds," the school said in the press release. "Any action that threatens to harm any student will be quickly, directly, and severely addressed. All Jimmies must be able to learn in a safe environment."

The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department are both investigating the incident.

Jimtown High School is located in Elkhart County near the town of South Bend and about three hours outside of Indianapolis.

Hosinski has previously come under fire for espousing political views in class, but he also won teacher of the year at Jimtown High in 2020, according to The South Bend Tribune.

A change.org petition to "save Mr. Mike Hosinski Tenure and Retirement" collected more than 1,300 signatures before it closed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Elkhart County, IN
Education
South Bend, IN
Education
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
FOXBusiness

US gas price average hits new record high

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy. "Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Retirement#Highschool#Jimtown High School#The South Bend Tribune#Abc 57#Baugo Community Schools#Jimmies
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

496K+
Followers
60K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy