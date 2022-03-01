High school teacher seen on video striking student retiring early

© istock

An Indiana high-school teacher who was seen on video hitting a student in the face during an argument on Friday has requested early retirement.

Mike Hosinski initially planned to retire at the end of the school year from Jimtown High School, but the teacher decided to retire early after the video of him striking a student in the face went viral, the South Bend Tribune reported.

The school confirmed his retirement in a unanimous vote on Monday evening, according to the outlet.

According to a video of the Friday incident shared by ABC 57, Hosinski can be seen chasing a student down the hallway before pushing him against the wall. He points a finger at the student during a verbal exchange and then slaps him directly across the face.

Hosinski then attempts to drag the student with him down the hall but the student collapses on the ground. Another school official witnessing the scene directs Hosinski away from the student.

Jimtown High School is located in Elkhart County near the town of South Bend, about three hours outside of Indianapolis.

Baugo Community Schools sent out a press release after the incident on Friday explaining that Hosinski, a 40-year veteran teacher, had confronted the student about wearing a hoodie in class.

When Hosinski slapped the student, his head hit the wall behind him and he "suffered visible injuries," according to the press release. Later that morning, Hosinski asked to retire early.

"The teacher, Mike Hosinski, is no longer employed by Baugo Community Schools and is not permitted on school grounds," the school said in the press release. "Any action that threatens to harm any student will be quickly, directly, and severely addressed. All Jimmies must be able to learn in a safe environment."

The Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department are both investigating the incident.

Hosinski has previously come under fire for espousing political views in class, but he also won teacher of the year at Jimtown High in 2020, according to The South Bend Tribune.

A change.org petition to "save Mr. Mike Hosinski Tenure and Retirement" collected more than 1,300 signatures before it closed.