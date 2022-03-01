Women march on

In March, we celebrate women in history, which was also one of my favorite classes in college. Learning the timeline of how and when we got our right to vote, when we entered the workforce and how we have transformed society by generation is fascinating to me. In some...
KMOX’s Voice of Caring Partner for March is the National Council of Jewish Women, St. Louis. For 125 years, the National Council of Jewish Women has been working to improve the lives of children and families.
Sedona News – International Women’s Day is March 8, 2022. Each year this day is set aside to celebrate women’s hard-earned achievements, raise awareness against bias, and take action against inequality for women around the world. The following day, March 9th, The Sedona Women (“TSW”) will wear white in solidarity during an in-person event highlighting [...]
The post The Sedona Women Unite to Honor International Women’s Day at March Event appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
LYNN — The City Council is expected to conduct a public hearing Tuesday regarding a proposed ordinance on the use of recombinant DNA technology as part of a citywide effort
The post Lynn Council delves into rDNA appeared first on Itemlive.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis public school teachers will officially strike starting Tuesday.
The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals announced the strike early Monday evening. The union and school district failed to come to an agreement during the 10-day cooling period following a strike authorization vote late last month.
Teachers Strike FAQ: What You Need To Know
About 3,500 Minneapolis teachers and education support professionals will participate in the strike. Their demands include a living wage for the support professionals staff, smaller class sizes and a counselor and social worker at every school. They’re also looking for more educators of color...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Educators in Minnesota’s largest city will walk off the job Tuesday, and their capitol city counterparts may follow suit.
Negotiations failed Monday between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, leading to the first strike of its kind in Minneapolis in more than 50 years. Negotiations are still ongoing in St. Paul.
St. Paul districts and their respective unions went through the weekend and are still going Monday.
Here are answers to some of the biggest questions surrounding the possible strikes.
When could the strikes begin?
In both Minneapolis and St. Paul, teachers could go on strike as early...
Comments / 0