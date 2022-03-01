Women march on

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Educators in Minnesota’s largest city will walk off the job Tuesday, and their capitol city counterparts may follow suit. Negotiations failed Monday between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, leading to the first strike of its kind in Minneapolis in more than 50 years. Negotiations are still ongoing in St. Paul. St. Paul districts and their respective unions went through the weekend and are still going Monday. Here are answers to some of the biggest questions surrounding the possible strikes. When could the strikes begin? In both Minneapolis and St. Paul, teachers could go on strike as early...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO