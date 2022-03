Democrats are optimistic they can revive parts of their massive climate and social spending bill, but Sen. Joe Manchin yesterday complicated their plans. Congressional Democrats are hoping President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday, which was light on climate references and noncommittal on the fate of the “Build Back Better Act,” will serve as a tactful appeal to Manchin: an audience of one in the 50-50 Senate.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO