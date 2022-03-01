ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

DISH: Pirate IPTV Operators Launched New Services Despite $90m Judgment

By Andy Maxwell
TorrentFreak
 2 days ago

The former operators of SetTV, a pirate IPTV service that was ordered to pay $90 million in damages to DISH Networks, are reportedly back in business with several new services, in violation of a permanent injunction. Some of DISH's evidence comes from telephone recordings obtained from a country sheriff's office where...

torrentfreak.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Schlumberger Launches New Drilling Service

Schlumberger has announced the introduction of the GeoSphere 360 3D reservoir mapping-while-drilling service – the latest in a line of launches. The service leverages advanced cloud and digital solutions to deliver real-time 3D profiling of reservoir objects, according to the company, which noted that this improves reservoir understanding and enhances well placement to maximize returns from complex reservoirs.
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Mashed

Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by the Walmart corporation, is known for its competitive prices and membership perks. Sam's Club sells bulk items at warehouse prices in direct competition with rival Costco. Sam's Club first opened in 1983 and was named after Walmart founder Sam Walton. Though Sam's Club reported $57.8 billion in sales for 2019, that figure is down about 2.3% from the previous year, according to the SEC. And in 2018, Walmart chose to close 63 Sam's Club locations across the country, some with little to no notice for its employees, reports Business Insider. But the Sam's Club website says the company still boasts over 600 locations nationwide. Part of the draw of club-style warehouses is the rewards and perks that come with the membership, beyond just the lower prices. The 40% lower price tag as opposed to regular grocery stores isn't too bad either (via Motley Fool). Sam's Club has recently changed its rewards program though, possibly in an effort to pull in new customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
geekspin

Which is the best cable TV provider?

TV and internet affiliate site CableTV.com recently released the results of its annual customer satisfaction survey on top U.S. cable TV providers. So, if you’ve been thinking of switching cable TV providers for quite some time now, then CableTV.com’s 2022 report can help you determine which is the best cable TV provider for you.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
Mashed

Customer Repays Kroger Employee's Touching Display Of Generosity

It can be rare these days to find good news among the endless food shortages, rude customers, and worker strikes. Kroger recently fell victim to this aforementioned worker strike as the union is fighting for better pay and safety precautions, in addition to health care benefits. Grocery stores have really been taking hits from all angles, whether it be employees, owners, or even customers.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dish#Iptv#Dish Network#Lawsuits#Pirate#Dish Networks#Broadcaster Dish Network#Set Broadcast Llc#Ppv#Fca
AL.com

Kmart down to only 4 stores in U.S., none in Alabama

Once a staple for cost-conscious shoppers, there will soon be only four Kmart stores left in the entire country with none in Alabama. Two existing Kmarts are slated to close soon, leaving four in the U.S. – two in New Jersey, one in Long Island, NY and one in Miami.
ALABAMA STATE
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Burger King Has a New Take on The Whopper

For decades Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report has marketed Burger King as "The Home of the Whopper." Sometimes that's actually an active advertising slogan and at other times it has shown up on the company's signs, and even on the walls of its restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
pymnts

Walmart Relaunches Mexican Remittances Program

Walmart will be making it less expensive for customers to send money to Mexico, a press release said. Customers will now be able to send money from any of the retailer’s stores in the U.S. to any in Mexico, for around $2.50 per transaction, on the Walmart2Walmart money transfer program.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Miami Herald

Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

The retail industry has been consumed by the idea of ordering a product in the morning and getting it at work or home in the afternoon because that could destroy one of the last advantages of the local mom and pop stores– urgency. Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
NBC Los Angeles

Walmart Says Shoppers Are on Alert as Grocery Bills Climb

Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said the retailer's own research shows consumers are paying attention to prices, even if they aren't trading down to cheaper brands or buying smaller packages. The big-box retailer said it has the same number of rollbacks, or temporary price reductions, as it did at...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Amazon shutting down all its bookstores, Pop-Up, 4-star stores

Amazon is calling it quits on its physical bookstores, Pop Up stores and 4-star stores, with their respective locations set to permanently close. The closures will affect a total of 68 stores across the United States and United Kingdom. Impacted stores will put up signage to notify customers about the closures. Closure dates will vary by location.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy