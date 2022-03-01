Why People Change Financial Advisors

To celebrate Black History during February, CNBC spotlighted trailblazing financial leaders as they discuss their paths to success and what is needed next to expand economic opportunity for the Black community. "Financial Faces of Change" was moderated by CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson and featured Kamila Elliott, CFP – the first Black board chair of the CFP Board; Sharon Bowen – the first Black woman named Board Chair of the New York Stock Exchange and John Hope Bryant – Chairman and CEO of Operation Hope.
The average American family paid about $5,300 in 2016 before deductions, and the average single person paid roughly $1,600 before deductions. Some of us do end up getting tax returns, but many others have to pay. The good news is that there are ways to reduce the amount of money...
(WKBN) — Recent studies show young people struggle with financial literacy. A Greenlight study found 74% of teens aren’t confident about their financial education. Some programs are trying to help that. Experian Go and Experian Boost both help build credit by adding positive payments like streaming service subscriptions...
The long-running coronavirus pandemic has fueled a lot of anxieties – including financial ones. But some people have had far fewer worries than others. Consider this: Among those investors who work with a financial advisor, 84% said that doing so gave them a greater sense of comfort about their finances during the pandemic, according to a survey from Age Wave and Edward Jones.
There's a global effort placing sanctions on Russia's economy and it may have you wondering if you're investing in any Russian stock companies through your 401k. The average person with a 401k could have a small percentage investing in Russia, but there are steps you can take moving forward to avoid investing in companies tied to a country prone to invading.
The stock market is behaving wildly as a war between Russia and Ukraine grows more likely. But local financial advisor Arthur G. Swalley cautions investors to remain disciplined and not panic sell. This week Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized two breakaway republics in Eastern Ukraine and pledged to support...
The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
Interest rates are expected to start rising soon. That means that carrying a balance on your credit card could cost you more. Hochul announces $25M initiative to build 1,500 green homes in New York. How high are the rates rising?. Credit card debit increased by $52 billion during the last...
If you're one of the record number of Americans getting married in 2022, you may have started to consider how you and your partner will handle your finances. "I try not to be too preachy, but in my experience working with couples, in most good marriages there is this feeling of, 'We are completely in this together and we share everything,'" says Zachary Bouck, managing principal and chief investment officer at Denver Wealth Management in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
Click here to read the full article. The more than half-dozen ocean vessels handle “about a quarter of our annual transpacific containers and shipment needs,” Costco’s CFO said.
SAN BENITO — The San Benito school district is mulling a historic feat. On its finance committee, Chairwoman Janie Lopez wants to know if the school board could cut into the district’s property tax rate, which has stood at $1.30 per $100 valuation for about eight years — one of the highest among the area’s school districts.
ST. LOUIS – We have been reporting to you about prices going up for just about anything you can think of. The effects of the two-year pandemic paired with the trickle-down effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine have people stressed out about their finances and the state of the economy. Financial advisor Ana Stringfellow with Edward Jones joins us with some help for you. Click here for more information.
