U.S. alliances vital to keeping strategic edge

Times-Herald
 6 days ago

U.S. officials outlined the importance of "allies and partners" during the crisis...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Washington Post

How the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Works: QuickTake

As U.S. president, Joe Biden has a rarely used but potentially powerful tool to make up for energy supply shortages or economically damaging price spikes: the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR. Set up in the aftermath of the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s as a national energy safety net, it’s the world’s largest supply of emergency crude, stored in deep and heavily guarded underground salt caverns along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Biden administration is said to be considering tapping the SPR in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia’s moves against Ukraine.
POTUS
Times-Herald

Europe opens doors to people fleeing war in Ukraine

One million Ukrainian refugees have fled to countries in Europe, according to the United Nations, and more continue to arrive. People are opening up their homes to welcome refugees like this family who fled from Ivano-Frankivsk. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Asian Markets Down, Oil Up As Ukraine Keeps Traders On Edge

Asian markets fell and oil prices rose Thursday on growing fears of a war in eastern Europe after Moscow said separatists had called for help to repel Ukrainian forces and Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation'. US officials had warned of an imminent incursion by Russia after the Kremlin this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times-Herald

AP PHOTOS: More Ukrainians flee as Russia presses on

As Russian forces pressed their campaign on multiple fronts Friday and seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine eclipsed 1.2 million. (March 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8df3b05c41a64a658cce96ea8eda71fb.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fox News

Footage appears to show Ukrainian drone destroying Russian missile system

A Ukrainian official released footage on Sunday, appearing to show a drone taking out a Russian missile system. The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for a fifth day on Monday, Feb. 28. Ukrainian forces have offered stiff resistance as Russia launched attacks from Crimea in the south, an attack on the second-largest city of Kharkiv, and an attack on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY

