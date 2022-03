Neil MacGregor studied many cultures of the world while director of the British Museum, but it is the English he finds the most perplexing. “Why is there no Museum of England?” he asks, pointing out that Wales, Northern Ireland and his native Scotland have institutions documenting their national story, yet “there is not anywhere that you can look at the history of England”. There isn’t even anywhere obvious to put such a museum beyond London, he says, “which makes you realise how very odd England is, with this unique – in Europe – obsession with unitary central power. Even the French have abandoned that.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO