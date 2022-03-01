Xavier Cooks: White Chicken Chili

There is nothing like a nice warm bowl of chili to warm you up from the inside out on a cold, Northern Michigan winter day.

This one is fairly simple, and can be made pretty quick in the instant pot. I’ve got a nice big bag of the leftovers in my freezer too!

Enjoy! 🙂 -X

Xavier’s Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Ingredients

2 large chicken breasts

15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

15 oz can white beans, drained

1 medium onion, chopped

15 oz can corn with juice

10 oz can Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilis , (with their juice)

1/2 cup chicken broth or stock

1 tsp chili powder, or to taste

1 tsp cumin powder

0.4 oz packet ranch dip or dressing mix

8 oz package cream cheese, cut into 6 pieces

Instructions