Xavier Cooks: White Chicken Chili

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLS1r_0eSlhPDQ00

There is nothing like a nice warm bowl of chili to warm you up from the inside out on a cold, Northern Michigan winter day.

This one is fairly simple, and can be made pretty quick in the instant pot. I’ve got a nice big bag of the leftovers in my freezer too!

Enjoy! 🙂 -X

Xavier’s Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Ingredients

  • 2 large chicken breasts
  • 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 15 oz can white beans, drained
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 15 oz can corn with juice
  • 10 oz can Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilis , (with their juice)
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth or stock
  • 1 tsp chili powder, or to taste
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 0.4 oz packet ranch dip or dressing mix
  • 8 oz package cream cheese, cut into 6 pieces

Instructions

  1. Place all of your ingredients into your instant pot bowl in the following order: 2 chicken breasts, drained black and white beans, chopped onion, corn with juice, tomatoes with juice, and 1/2 cup chicken broth.
  2. Add 1/2 to 1 tsp chili powder (use 1/2 tsp to make it kid friendly), 1 tsp cumin, ranch packet. Stir everything to combine, getting some of the juice under the chicken to keep it from scorching.
  3. Cut cream cheese into 6 pieces and place over the top of chili. Cover and seal with lid, switch the valve to the “sealing” position and cook for 20 min on manual high pressure. Once it is done cooking, let it naturally depressurize for 10 min then switch the valve to the “venting” position to completely release steam before opening lid.**
  4. Remove the chicken breasts to a plate and shred apart with 2 forks. Stir everything together in the pot to melt the cream cheese into the chili then return the shredded chicken and stir to combine. Serve garnished with avocado and cilantro if desired.

Xavier Cooks
