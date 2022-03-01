10 Sexy Sides for Spring Dinners

Fast-food behemoth Subway, originally called Pete's Super Submarines when it opened in 1965, has the most locations throughout the entire world — over 40,000 — beating out even McDonald's, according to CNBC. It's not difficult to see why it's so popular, with over 37 million sandwich combinations, per Huff Post. Though Subway has come under a significant amount of fire in the past few years for its lackluster ingredients, it is, after all, fast food.

