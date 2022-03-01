10 Sexy Sides for Spring Dinners

The Marshalltown Bobcat High School Marching Band would like to thank the patrons and community that donated and supported this year’s Bobcat Band Pasta Dinner fundraiser. It was a pleasure serving and watching the community come together to support this great cause. We thank the following sponsors: Augustine Company, Hy-Vee Food Stores, Alley Automotive, State Farm Insurance, Hermanson Orthodontics, The Cabinet Shoppe, Luethje Auto Sales, Mitchell Family Funeral Services, KFJB, United Bank and Trust, Stucky’s Vacuum Store and More, Donco Air Distribution, Hometown Veterinarian, Lowe’s Flowers, Shomo-Madsen Insurance, Marshalltown Company, Dr. Theron Schutte, Lennox Employees Credit Union, Pinnacle Bank, Structural Engineers, Adland Engraving and Screenprint, Midwest Frame and Gallery, The Old Timer Tavern, Stover Controls, Electric Supply of Marshalltown, Clark Dentistry, Wild Cleaners and Junk Removal, Joel Duden, Liz Jurgensen, Wal-Mart, and Barilla America.
