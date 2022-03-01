ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Poles begins to set his standards for the Bears early in his tenure

By Larry Hawley
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – While he was introduced officially over a month ago, the Bears’ new general manager gets new reminders of the kind of spotlight he’s under in Chicago.

When walking up to the table to sit for his pre-NFL Combine news conference, Ryan Poles noticed the number of microphones that were lined up in front of him for his second news conference with the team.

“I’ve got to take a picture of this,” said Poles, as he snapped the photo then took his seat in front of the media.

He’ll be getting used to such attention as he continues to take the reigns of a Bears’ franchise looking to consistently get back to the top of the NFL. That hasn’t been the case for a long time now and Poles is the latest person to be brought in to try and fix that, with hopes that he can replicate what he helped create with the Chiefs.

His “we’re going to take the (NFC) North and never give it back” line when he and new head coach Matt Eberflus were introduced is an indication of the standard he hopes to set in Chicago, and that process is underway at Halas Hall.

Poles said that the front office was about two weeks behind after the change of regime but is now caught up ahead of free agency and the draft. Setting the standard of work is the initial goal for the general manager, a process that will go through all levels of the football side of the organization.

“It’s doing things the right way, which often times are hard. It’s hard to do things the right way,” said Poles of setting a high standard for the franchise on Tuesday. “I talked about putting the performance team together. We’re gonna take body fat and weight really, really serious. It’s going to be held to a certain standard. Because we know if we get guys to follow that, and once they see that, they’re going to perform better, they’re going to play better for us as a team, and they’re going to be more successful as an individual. Then you take your hands off and accountability becomes within the locker room. So I think that’s big with the players

“In terms of the scouting, it comes to character-gathering, information gathering on the players that we’re looking at. We need to know everything so that we’re prepared when those players come into the building, we can make sure they’re taught the right way, their nutrition is set up the right way, our coaches are aware of how they learn best.

“It really comes down to setting and installing what we want, and then following through on that.”

Part of that will be evaluating the players from the Ryan Pace era of the franchise, which will be a process that he’s already undertaken. Poles mentioned Justin Fields and Roquan Smith during his introductory news conference as key returners and did again on Tuesday. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was also mentioned by the new general manager for a strong interview after he took the job.

But Poles will likely be making a healthy amount of changes after the team finished 6-11, with depth being the keyword as he gets ready to build the roster.

“With all of the free agents we have this year, there’s a lot of needs in every place, and it’s not just starters but it’s depth. We all know when you go through a whole season, a lot of times that starting 11, 22 is not going to be the group that you finish the season with, so it’s important for us to make sure that our depth is taken care of as well.”

Along with what the team is doing with those players when they arrive at Halas Hall as they look to start a new era of Bears’ football under new football leadership.

