Greta Van Fleet announce expanded 2022 tour dates

Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet are hitting the road for pretty much ALL of 2022 in support of their sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate , visiting North American arenas beginning on March 1 before heading abroad for a string of dates in May and June. But fret not, they'll be back before you know it to jam us into early November!

Greta Van Fleet has just added a ton of new dates to their 2022 Dreams In Gold tour, scheduling a whopping 42 cities across the U.S. and Canada! The expansive new dates will follow the band’s spring tour, which sold out over 100K tickets in just two days.

This fall they'll be joined by The Pretty Reckless , Houndmouth , Durand Jones & The Indications , Fruit Bats , Robert Finley , Crown Lands , and Hannah Wicklund as support. Greta also recently joined Metallica on February 25 in Las Vegas and announced two additional August dates with them, which are listed below as well.

Tickets for Greta's North American dates will be available on Friday, March 4 at 12PM local time. Members of the band’s Peaceful Army fan club will be able to grab tickets early, beginning on Wednesday, March 2 at 12PM local time. Look for an exclusive password ahead of the presale in your inbox. Click here for ticket details and see a full list of dates below.

Greta Van Fleet 2022 tour dates:

March 10—Wings Event Center—Kalamazoo, MI

March 12—The DeltaPlex Arena—Grand Rapids, MI

March 13—Dow Event Center—Saginaw, MI

March 16—Dort Financial Center—Flint, MI

March 17—EMU Convocation Center—Ypsilanti, MI

March 19— Mountain Health Arena—Huntington, WV

March 22—Kohl Center—Madison, WI

March 23—Resch Center—Green Bay, WI

March 25—CHI Health Center Omaha—Omaha, NE

March 26— Peoria Civic Center—Peoria, IL

March 29—Heritage Bank Center—Cincinnati, OH

March 30— GIANT Center — Hershey, PA

April 1—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

April 2—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena—Atlantic City, NJ

May 3 —Qualistage — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

May 16—Pepsi Center—Mexico City, Mexico

June 5—Grona Lund—Stockholm, Sweden

June 11—Theatre Antique de Vienne—Vienne, France

June 14—Tanzbrunnen—Cologne, Germany

June 15—Jarhunderthalle—Frankfurt, Germany

June 23—Fairview—Dublin, Ireland

June 25—Alexandra Palace, London, UK

June 28—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK

June 29—O2 Apollo—Manchester, UK

August 11—Highmark Stadium—Buffalo, NY*

August 14—PNC Park—Pittsburgh, PA*

August 16—Centre Videotron—Quebec City, QC†

August 18—Centre Bell—Montreal, QC†

August 19—Scotiabank Arena—Toronto, ON†

August 22—Canada Life Centre—Winnipeg, MB†

August 23—Brandt Centre—Regina, SK†

August 26—Scotiabank Saddledome—Calgary, AB†

August 27—Rogers Place—Edmonton, AB†

August 29—Prospera Place—Kelowna, BC†

August 30—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC†

Sept 2—Spokane Arena—Spokane, WA ‡

Sept 3—ExtraMile Arena—Boise, ID ‡

Sept 20—Allen County War Memorial Coliseum—Fort Wayne, IN §

Sept 21—Wells Fargo Arena—Des Moines, IA§

Sept 23—Fargodome—Fargo, ND§

Sept 24—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center—Sioux Falls, SD§

Sept 27—Huntington Center—Toldeo, OH§

Sept 28—Thompson-Boling Arena—Knoxville, TN§

Sept 30—John Paul Jones Arena—Charlottesville, VA§

Oct 1—PPL Center—Allentown, PA§

Oct 4—SNHU Arena—Manchester, NH§

Oct 5—MVP Arena—Albany, NY§

Oct 7—Mohegan Sun Arena—Uncasville, CT§

Oct 8—Cross Insurance Center—Bangor, ME§

Oct 18—PNC Arena—Raleigh, NC**

Oct 19—Bon Secours Wellness Arena—Greenville, SC**

Oct 21—Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena—Jacksonville, FL**

Oct 22—Hertz Arena—Estero, FL**

Oct 25—Hard Rock Live—Hollywood, FL**

Oct 26—Amalie Arena—Tampa, FL**

Oct 28—Spectrum Center—Charlotte, NC**

Oct 29—Legacy Arena at The BJCC—Birmingham, AL**

Nov 1—Smoothie King Center—New Orleans, LA**

Nov 2—Simmons Bank Arena—Little Rock, AR**

Nov 4—Paycom Center—Oklahoma City, OK**

Nov 5—AT&T Center—San Antonio, TX**

Nov 8—Don Haskins Center—El Paso, TX**

Nov 9—Tucson Arena—Tucson, AZ**

Nov 11—Honda Center—Anaheim, CA††

Nov 12—Golden 1 Center—Sacramento, CA††

*with Metallica

†with The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund

‡ support TBD

§ with Houndmouth and Robert Finley

**with Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands

†† with Fruit Bats and Crown Lands

