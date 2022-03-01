ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

He’s A Bad Boy: Fans Hilariously React To Diddy Amidst “Making The Band” Clips Resurfacing

By davontah
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtncV_0eSlg91y00

When looking back at the history of reality TV, there are certain moments that we can’t ignore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUxkW_0eSlg91y00 Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

Whether it’s because they tugged at our hearts emotionally or because they had us crying laughing from a good place, we’ll always remember them.

There were a number of those moments that took place on ABC / MTV ‘s Making The Band .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlcvP_0eSlg91y00

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty

The show, which was created by Lou Pearlman, Mary-Ellis Bunim, Jonathan Murray and Andrew Marek, is a reality television show that existed in separate iterations, each focusing on a specific music act.

All seasons besides the first one were overseen by Diddy , who acted as the man of the house who made the final decision on who would be in the band.

After a few clips from the show resurfaced online yesterday, fans immediately took a stroll down memory lane to discuss what they thought about Sean Combs and the way he treated the contestants on the show.

Fans specifically referenced Diddy constantly shutting down the studio, having the competitors have R&B sing-offs, and his sometimes outlandish requests for food. As usual with Black Twitter, the jokes were plentiful.

The show didn’t only spawn jokes though. It upstarted the careers of O-Town, Da Band, Danity Kane , Day 26 and Donnie Klang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQ1ud_0eSlg91y00

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

The show was scheduled to make a return in 2020, but was put on halt due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and never came to fruition.

What were your favorite moments from Making The Band?

Would you be here for the show returning in 2022?

Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Islandz

Diddy Gets Flamed By ‘Making The Band’ Rappers After Old Clip Went Viral

Diddy is getting a lot of criticism on social media from fans of the show and former contestants. Making The Band turns out to be one of the most popular hip-hop shows in the 2000s that lasted for three seasons on MTV. The show was iconic to pop culture as it featured Diddy, who had already made a name for himself due to his Bad Boy Records.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Da Band’s Freddy P Blames Diddy For Mental Health Issues — Admits Contemplating Suicide

It looks like he made the band but didn’t make out in life the way he anticipated. In an Instagram post earlier this week, one of the members of Da Band, the collective of artists who were put together during the second season of the reality TV series, MTV’s Making the Band, aired his grievances against music mogul Sean Combs. He expressed having mental health issues and blames it on being in the series and the treatment he received at the hands of the Bad Boy founder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Combs
Person
Lou Pearlman
Complex

Da Band’s Freddy P Calls Out Diddy, Says He’s Main Reason Why He ‘Hates’ Life

Da Band’s Freddy P says his mental health is at a precarious point—and he’s placing most of the blame on Diddy. Earlier this week, the Miami-based rapper took to Instagram to share some thoughts on his former boss and his experience on MTV’s Making the Band 2—a hip-hop competition series in which Diddy formed the now-defunct group Da Band. Freddy was selected as one of the members, along with Sara Stokes, Dylan Dilinjah, Chopper “Young City,” Babs, and E. Ness, who would go on to release just one album before Diddy dissolved the group in season 3.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Making The Band#Reality Tv#Television#Abc Mtv#Luhsadkitty#Mtv#Squid Game
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Cardi B responds when Tasha K says she can’t pay $4M settlement

Since Cardi B doesn’t want to break one of her flamboyantly long nails, perhaps she needs to send 50 Cent to collect her money from declawed blogger Tasha K. This is Cardi’s issue after Tasha K admitted that she cannot fork over the $4 million that an Atlanta judge ordered her to pay. The judgement was rendered immediately after it was proven irrefutably that the blogger engaged in libelous and defamatory behavior against Cardi.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Here’s Remy Ma’s Response After Being Asked If She’d Reconcile With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma has no problem with Nicki Minaj, or anybody for that matter. In a new interview with TMZ captured by producer Seleah Simone, Remy shared the sentiment when asked where she’s currently at with Nicki—years after the two last engaged in their subliminal-stacked beef. Specifically, she was asked if she’s “might be looking to possibly reconcile.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Meet Snoop Dogg’s Wife and ‘Boss Lady’ in All Things Business, Shante Monique Broadus

Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr.—the rapper known everyone knows as Snoop Dogg—owes plenty of his career success to the savvy business acumen of his wife, Shante Broadus. Together since high school, the couple are a unified front overseeing Snoop’s music career and ever-growing portfolio of entertainment and business endeavors. They also juggle busy work schedules with a busy family life—the couple has three kids and several grandchildren—plus philanthropic work.
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Suge Knight’s Son Reacts To Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row Records: “Now We Can Start Winning”

Last week was a huge week for Snoop Dogg. Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, it was announced that Snoop had acquired Death Row Records. A full-circle moment for Snoop, he plans of revitalizing the label that helped him jumpstart his three-decade-long career. The son of Suge Knight, Suge Jacob Knight, even reacted to Snoop purchasing the label his father started, calling it a “victory” for the West Coast.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Beyoncé Fully Approves of Tyler Perry Spoofing Her Iconic Coachella Performance

If you've seen Tyler Perry's "A Madea: Homecoming," then you already know that the award-winning filmmaker hilariously spoofs Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance. In the final moments of the film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, Perry fully transforms into the 28-time Grammy-winning superstar, donning a replica of the yellow, embroidered Beta Delta Kappa sweatshirt, short shorts, and fringed boots worn by Beyoncé during her iconic performance.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt Burns a Bridge with LAMH Costars + Melody Holt Refuses to Film with Him?

Martell Holt’s drama has affected the other LAMH stars. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” star Martell Holt is easily one of the most controversial people on the show. Fans originally thought that he and Melody Holt were a power couple. They found a lot of success in real estate. And along with their beautiful children, it seemed as if they had it all. However, it was eventually revealed that Martell had been unfaithful. Although Melody accused him of cheating with multiple women, he had a long-term affair with Arionne Curry. Apparently, this was a huge topic in Huntsville. Melody and Martell tried to work out their issues. But Melody suspected Martell was cheating again at the beginning of the pandemic. After she filed for divorce, she found out that Arionne was pregnant by Martell. They now have a son together.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy