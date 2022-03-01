The Offspring let the bad times roll with 2022 tour: See the dates

The Offspring have announced their Let the Bad Times Roll Tour kicking off April 2022.

The 18-city tour, featuring special guests Radkey and Blame My Youth, will kick off April 26 in San Diego, CA. The trek will continue through other major U.S. markets including Salt Lake City, Houston, Boston and more before wrapping in Milwaukee on May 22.

The tour is in support of the the band’s tenth studio album, Let the Bad Times Roll .

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said the group’s Dexter Holland . “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Tickets for the Let the Bad Times Roll Tour go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10AM local time, find them here .

LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Wed Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^

Fri Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center^

Sat Apr 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Tue May 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom^

Wed May 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center^

Fri May 6 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Sat May 07 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place^

Sun May 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle^

Tue May 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^

Wed May 11 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion^

Wed May 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage^

Sun May 15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues^

Tue May 17 – New York, NY – Pier 17^

Tue May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

Fri May 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit+

Sat May 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+

Sat May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom*

* Not a Live Nation Date

^With support from Radkey

+With support from Blame My Youth

