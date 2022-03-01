ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Max Scherzer 'has rattled some with a tough negotiating style'

By Tim Kelly
 6 days ago

In one of the least shocking developments of Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout, Max Scherzer is apparently as intense of a negotiator as he is a pitcher.

According to Andy Martino of SNY , Scherzer "has rattled some with a tough negotiating style." Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller are the two MLB Players Association Player Representatives.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner seemingly deserves some credit for his solidarity with players who haven't sniffed the same type of financial success that he's had.

According to Spotrac , Scherzer has made more than $139 million in his illustrious career, and between deferrals from the Washington Nationals and his new three-year deal with the New York Mets, he and his family are more than set for generations. But in his leadership for the MLBPA, Scherzer continues to fight for the priorities of all players.

It increasingly appears that said fight might include missing regular season games in the 2022 season while the battle over the terms of the next collective bargaining agreement continues.

Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman was the first to note Tuesday that the MLBPA planned to decline what the league called "their best and final offer." ESPN's Jeff Passan adds that "MLBPA player leaders agreed unanimously not to accept MLB's final proposal."

