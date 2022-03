(WETM) — As bars and restaurants across the country take part in the trend of dumping Russian vodka, there is confusion as to which brands are made in Russia. Two popular brands of vodka are: Stoli (Stolichnaya) and Smirnoff. Both are not made in Russia. Stoli Group, the makers of their popular Stolichnaya vodka, are […]

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO