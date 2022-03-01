Area district wrestling qualifiers list
A total of 40 area wrestlers will hit the mats this weekend in attempt to reach the state championships, set for March 11-13 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus.
The top four placers in their respective district weight class will earn a spot in the 16-person bracket at state next weekend.
Below is a list of the competitors from area schools at the two district sites in Norwalk (Division II) and Rossford (Division III):
DIVISION II
Where: Norwalk High School
When: 4 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Teams:
Norwalk (9)
Austin Ware (113, 30-12)
Kaleb Ruhl (120, 33-14)
Jesse Cole (132, 30-16)
Geraldo Diaz (138, 12-7)
Eian Reineck (144, 19-18)
David Garcia (150, 21-19)
Mason Canalos (157, 17-10)
Ryan Fox (175, 32-14)
Ryan Ritzenthaler (215, 30-14)
DIVISION III
Where: Rossford High School
When: 10 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday
Teams:
Edison (8)
Abe Hermes (106, 42-9)
Max Hermes (113, 50-3)
Walker Cisco (144, 23-12)
Duke Hermes (150, 37-13)
Remington Bauer (157, 44-10)
Logan Lloyd (190, 49-6)
Jacob Thompson (215, 42-7)
Jackson Berardi (285, 20-27)
Monroeville (8)
Mickolas Takacs (126, 27-18)
Alec Homan (132, 22-2)
Ashton Homan (138, 40-4)
Hunter Vogus (144, 36-4)
Ian Patchen (150, 18-8)
Brencyn Evans (157, 38-11)
Duncan Steward (175, 21-27)
Peyton Barnhart (285, 20-27)
New London (2)
Markell Michell (120, 25-7)
Wyatt Harrison (132, 9-16)
Plymouth (5)
Cameron Wagers (106, 31-6)
Nick Roberts (113, 35-9)
Andrew Miller (126, 32-10)
Zach Miller (144, 21-17)
Colton Sparks (175, 36-2)
South Central (1)
Diton Farnsworth (113, 27-11)
St. Paul (5)
Casper Caizzo (106, 33-3)
Harley Stoll (132, 29-10)
Aiden Naseman (138, 27-15)
Will Stieber (150, 31-3)
Tristan Nickoli (175, 17-3)
Willard (2)
Connor Robbins (126, 21-7)
Shadrick Slone (165, 44-1)
