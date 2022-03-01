Area district wrestling qualifiers list

A total of 40 area wrestlers will hit the mats this weekend in attempt to reach the state championships, set for March 11-13 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus.

The top four placers in their respective district weight class will earn a spot in the 16-person bracket at state next weekend.

Below is a list of the competitors from area schools at the two district sites in Norwalk (Division II) and Rossford (Division III):

DIVISION II

Where: Norwalk High School

When: 4 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Teams:

Norwalk (9)

Austin Ware (113, 30-12)

Kaleb Ruhl (120, 33-14)

Jesse Cole (132, 30-16)

Geraldo Diaz (138, 12-7)

Eian Reineck (144, 19-18)

David Garcia (150, 21-19)

Mason Canalos (157, 17-10)

Ryan Fox (175, 32-14)

Ryan Ritzenthaler (215, 30-14)

DIVISION III

Where: Rossford High School

When: 10 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday

Teams:

Edison (8)

Abe Hermes (106, 42-9)

Max Hermes (113, 50-3)

Walker Cisco (144, 23-12)

Duke Hermes (150, 37-13)

Remington Bauer (157, 44-10)

Logan Lloyd (190, 49-6)

Jacob Thompson (215, 42-7)

Jackson Berardi (285, 20-27)

Monroeville (8)

Mickolas Takacs (126, 27-18)

Alec Homan (132, 22-2)

Ashton Homan (138, 40-4)

Hunter Vogus (144, 36-4)

Ian Patchen (150, 18-8)

Brencyn Evans (157, 38-11)

Duncan Steward (175, 21-27)

Peyton Barnhart (285, 20-27)

New London (2)

Markell Michell (120, 25-7)

Wyatt Harrison (132, 9-16)

Plymouth (5)

Cameron Wagers (106, 31-6)

Nick Roberts (113, 35-9)

Andrew Miller (126, 32-10)

Zach Miller (144, 21-17)

Colton Sparks (175, 36-2)

South Central (1)

Diton Farnsworth (113, 27-11)

St. Paul (5)

Casper Caizzo (106, 33-3)

Harley Stoll (132, 29-10)

Aiden Naseman (138, 27-15)

Will Stieber (150, 31-3)

Tristan Nickoli (175, 17-3)

Willard (2)

Connor Robbins (126, 21-7)

Shadrick Slone (165, 44-1)