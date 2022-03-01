Today in FinTech: TabaPay Eyes New Verticals; Tranglo Teams with Ripple; M-KOPA Branches Out; Cheddar Acquires New Tech; Shift4 Makes Acquisitions for Growth
In today’s FinTech news, it’s all about growth as TabaPay lands SoftBank funding while eyeing different verticals, M-KOPA secures fresh capital for new market expansion and Shift4 buys two companies to pick up unexplored verticals. Meanwhile, Tranglo is now offering Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) service, Cheddar acquires...www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0