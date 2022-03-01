ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in FinTech: TabaPay Eyes New Verticals; Tranglo Teams with Ripple; M-KOPA Branches Out; Cheddar Acquires New Tech; Shift4 Makes Acquisitions for Growth

Cover picture for the article

In today’s FinTech news, it’s all about growth as TabaPay lands SoftBank funding while eyeing different verticals, M-KOPA secures fresh capital for new market expansion and Shift4 buys two companies to pick up unexplored verticals. Meanwhile, Tranglo is now offering Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) service, Cheddar acquires...

Related
Benzinga

Shift4 Acquires Finaro, The Giving Block In Bid To Expand Payments, Crypto Capabilities

Integrated payments and technology solutions platform Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) announced it will acquire cross-border e-commerce payments provider Finaro and The Giving Block, a firm specializing in cryptocurrency funding for nonprofits. The developments come as Shift4 looks to better position itself in pursuit of multi-trillion-dollar opportunities in e-commerce, gaming,...
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

iSpot Acquires Tunity in Bid to Deliver New Measurement of Out of Home Audiences

The media industry’s measurement wars are expanding beyond counting traditional video audiences. iSpot, the measurement company that figures prominently in plans by NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia to offer alternatives to Nielsen in the sector’s looming “upfront” marketplace, will acquire Tunity, an analytics company that analyzes consumer viewing habits in public locations nationwide, including restaurants, offices, bars and hotels.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Cincinnati tech firm makes second acquisition in one week

One week after its first acquisition of 2022, Clubessential Holdings is back at it. On Wednesday, the fast-growing Cincinnati management software firm announced its purchase of The Assistant Company (TAC), a spa and activity software. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.
CINCINNATI, OH
bizjournals

This Maryland bank is investing in tech and eyeing more acquisitions

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. CEO Dan Schrider is not shy about his company’s interest in acquisitions. Schrider anticipates a pre-pandemic trend toward consolidation in the banking industry will continue this year and after, and Sandy Spring wants in. The Olney bank — which doesn’t view itself as an acquisition...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

Fintech funding on track for new records this year

Fintech investors didn't get the note about the growth stock pullback. Some $18.2 billion in funding flowed to fintech companies in the first month-and-half of 2022, putting in on track to beat last year's historical record, per a Friday report from Citi Global Insights. Why it matters: Companies in the...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
Puget Sound Business Journal

LumiThera acquires New Jersey-based eye care company

Poulsbo-based biotech LumiThera has acquired Diopsys, a Pine Brook, New Jersey-based company that makes medical devices for eye care. In a news release, LumiThera, which makes a device called Valeda for age-related macular degeneration (AMD), said the acquisition will combine its European sales force with Diopsys' U.S. sales force. The companies didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.
POULSBO, WA
pymnts

Microsoft Finalizes $16B Nuance Purchase

Microsoft has finalized its $16 billion acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology firm Nuance Communications, the software giant said Friday (March 4). “Completion of this significant and strategic acquisition brings together Nuance’s best-in-class conversational AI and ambient intelligence with Microsoft’s secure and trusted industry cloud offerings,” Scott Guthrie, Microsoft’s executive vice president overseeing its cloud and AI group, said in a news release.
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds Eyes New Channel for Growth

Click here to read the full article. The sustainable footwear brand plans to “selectively enter third-party retail relationships” starting in the second quarter. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSteve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price IncreasesBrooks CEO on $1 Billion 2021: 'A Record Year Across Every Metric We Track'Retailers Feel They're in the Money with Pent-up Consumer DemandBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
pymnts

Today in FinTech: FinTechIPO™ Index Still Trending Down; Pyypl Points to Blockchain to Fill Payments Gap; Zeller Bank Claims Unicorn Status

In today’s FinTech news, Pyypl wants to help fill the payments gap in the United Arab Emirates by using the blockchain for cross-border payments. PYMNTS FinTech IPO tracker is continuing to see a downward trend, and Aussie digital business bank Zeller becomes a unicorn. GameStop moved closer to fleshing out its NFT plans with the hiring of a legal veteran with FinTech, Crypto, NFT, and Blockchain expertise.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Nairobi-based fintech startup M-Kopa secures $75M as it hits two million customers

The round was led by Generation Investment Management and Broadscale Group, with participation from new investors, including LocalGlobe's Latitude Fund and HEPCO Capital Management. This capital injection brings M-KOPA’s total equity funding to $190M. M-KOPA, the fintech platform that provides connected financing and digital financial services to underbanked consumers...
ECONOMY
pymnts

B2B Sales Platform Apollo.io Lands $110M

B2B sales intelligence platform Apollo.io announced Thursday (March 3) it had closed a $110 million Series C funding round led by Sequoia Capital. “We raised this round to further improve our platform, accelerate our growth and achieve our vision to make the go-to-market process effortless and quick for sales and marketing professionals,” founder and CEO Tim Zheng wrote on the company blog.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Churchill Downs' new M&A deal is seen adding to growth pipeline

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN -0.3%) after taking a positive view of the company's acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC for $2.485B. The deal is noted to include upstate New York del Lago Casino, Virginia racing operations, current and notional HRM operations, a pending $400M...
DUMFRIES, VA
Shropshire Star

Telford loft specialist makes new business acquisition

Telford-based Instaloft, the UK’s largest installer of loft storage solutions, has announced its acquisition of GarageFlex, an installer of garage storage solutions, for an undisclosed sum. GarageFlex boasts a 17-year history of creating and installing bespoke storage organisation systems for garages across the UK, utilising specialist design software to...
ECONOMY
pymnts

SoFi Adds Record 523,000 New Members in Q4, Lauds Product Growth

SoFi Technologies, which offers digital financial services, reported its quarterly results on Wednesday (March 2) and said the company had been growing in members exponentially. CEO Anthony Noto said SoFi added 523,000 new members in the fourth quarter, which was a record for the company. Additionally, the company ended 2021...
MARKETS
pymnts

Embedded Finance FinTech Alviere Partners With AutoPayPlus

Alviere, the embedded finance tech platform, has announced that AutoPayPlus will be the first automotive industry company to sign on to its suite of services, a press release said Tuesday (March 1). AutoPayPlus offers car buyers flexible payment options matched to their paychecks. AutoPayPlus will now offer car buyers a...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

pymnts

