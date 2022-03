The No. 25-ranked West Virginia University baseball team fell to Illinois, 6-2, on Saturday afternoon inside U.S. Bank Stadium. In the second of three games at the 2022 Cambria College Classic, the Mountaineers fell behind early and were unable to cut into the deficit until late in the ballgame. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton took the loss for WVU, dropping his record to 2-1 on the year, while Riley Gowens was credited with the win for the Fighting Illini.

