The subreddit dedicated to Amazon employees making Whole Foods grocery deliveries has fallen into debate over the course of the last week. Why? Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, has decided to transition its "Shopper" positions to serve under the Whole Foods brand by the end of 2022, reads a screenshot of an alleged company announcement shared on Reddit. "Closer to summer, Amazon Shoppers will have the opportunity to join the Whole Foods Market team as Shoppers and Team Members," the statement reads. The user who posted the screenshot asked their fellow Amazon workers whether or not they would take advantage of the offer.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 DAYS AGO