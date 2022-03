DENVER (CBS4) – Two Colorado lawmakers dropped a $30 million crime prevention bill. The bill comes as the FBI releases crime statistics that show Colorado has the fifth fastest growing crime rate in the country. According to the FBI, violent crime is up 17% in our state, burglary has increased 48%, and auto theft has jumped 86%. Some Denver neighbors say the legislation introduced so far doesn’t go far enough. (credit: CBS) Terry Hildebrandt lives in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood and, like many of his neighbors, is fed up with the increase in crime, violence and open drug use in the city along with...

25 MINUTES AGO