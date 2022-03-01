ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student brings gun to Georgia high school and it fires, prompting lockdown

By Joe Hiti
Police presence was heavy at a Georgia high school on Monday after a student reportedly brought a gun to school that was discharged, according to the school district.

The incident happened at Jonesboro High School, and the Clayton County Public School District shared that no students or employees were injured when the gun went off, according to ABC17 .

After the gun went off, the school was put into lockdown procedures, resulting in police responding, Fox 5 reported.

The school district did release a statement on the incident shedding light on what happened following the gun being sho.

“The leadership of Jonesboro High School and the district have followed established protocols in addressing this matter in order to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school,” the statement said. “District and school administrators will follow the appropriate recourse for handling this matter in alignment with Clayton County Public Schools Student Handbook and Code of Conduct.”

It is currently unclear how the gun was fired, and school officials have not released where on campus it was shot.

The student’s name has not been released at this time. Officials also shared that it is unknown why the gun was brought to school, but the incident is under investigation.

