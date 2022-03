PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hazelwood Green is a massive development site — 179 acres in the city of Pittsburgh — but it’s been mostly vacant for years. But with the announcement of a major New York firm as master developer, the hope is it could finally reach its promise and bring needed jobs to the neighborhood. The vision has been to turn the empty fields into a high-tech mecca full of robotics, artificial intelligence and life science companies. But after 20 years of development plans, almost all of it remains undeveloped with the exception of the shell of a steel mill and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO