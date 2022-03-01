ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg-Clay kindergarten enrollment

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 1 day ago

If your child will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022, then it’s time to enroll your child in kindergarten. In order to begin this enrollment process, the Lynchbur-Clay Local School is asking parents and/or guardians to choose one of the two options below: 1. Go to www.lclsd.org...

Times Gazette

Times Gazette

McClain High School swimming coach Bradley George (center) was recognized by the Greenfield Board of Education on Monday for his 24 years of coaching. He is pictured with board members Sandy Free (left) and Marilyn Mitchell.
GREENFIELD, OH
State
Ohio State
Derrick

St. Stephen kindergarten registration set

Registration for kindergarten classes at St. Stephen School for the 2022-23 school year will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Children who will reach their fifth birthday before Aug. 30 are eligible to enroll for kindergarten at the school.
OIL CITY, PA
Times Gazette

Legion scholarships available

The George A. Lambert American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 755, Sardinia, will award up to two $300 scholarships to 2022 high school graduates — one to a boy and one to a girl — if all guidelines are met. To qualify for the scholarship the student must be a...
SARDINIA, OH
Times Gazette

Black county churches

Editor’s note — The following is an excerpt from “Black History of Highland County” authored by Kati Burwinkel, Myra Cumberland Phillips and John Glaze, in recognition of Black History Month. The book is available through the Highland County Historical Society. The Carthegenia Baptist Church, located in...
Ashley Watson
Times Gazette

Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:. Christopher Ford of Hillsboro was among students from Miami University who received degrees during the fall commencement Dec. 10, 2021. Ford graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music degree, majoring in public administration, music. Rose on Cedarville...
HILLSBORO, OH
TAKE NOTE

TAKE NOTE

The First Presbyterian Church of Hillsboro is offering the community two different options to observe Ash Wednesday, March 2. The church will be open from 6-8 a.m. that morning for those wishing to participate in the ritual of the imposition of ashes before heading for work, or the beginning of the day’s activities. All are invited to enter the church during those hours and receive the sign of the Cross upon their forehead by the placement of ashes from the previous year’s palm leaves. The second service of the day will be held at the church from 5:15-6 p.m. That service will include Imposition of Ashes, the Lord’s Supper, scriptures and hymns. All are welcome. The church is located at 201 E. Main St. Call 937-393-3171 or 740-505-3850 for more information.
Times Gazette

5th graders tackle recycling

Greenfield fifth graders have been learning about recycling through a program offered through Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO). It is something the organization has been doing all across the county with fifth graders, and it is the educational outreach aspect of HCCAO’s larger recycling program. Teachers at Greenfield’s...
GREENFIELD, OH
#Social Security Card#K12#Lynchburg Clay#Final Forms
Times Gazette

ND still aiming at $20K goal

A little more than a month after its winter fundraiser, New Directions Youth Ministry in Greenfield is still about $3,000 short of its goal of raising $20,000, and donations are still being accepted. The winter fundraiser was held Jan. 17 live on Facebook. It was filmed by Jaci Raike and...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Fairfield needs a board member

The Fairfield Local Board of Education is looking for someone to fill the unexpired term of a board member who has resigned, and has less than a month to do so. Shawn Willey, who has been on the board for just more than six years, resigned Feb. 22 due to increased demands at his place of business, Fairfield Superintendent Tim Dettwiller said in a news release.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

WC judging contest returning in-person

Last year, the pandemic forced Wilmington College to pivot from the long-held tradition of hosting its Aggies Judging Contest live and in-person to making the event virtual. While it attracted a record 2,111 participants in 2021, this year’s 64th edition will return as an in-person competition March 2 when high school students hone their skills at agronomy and judging equine, dairy and general livestock.
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Rainsboro school sewer project contract finalized

The Highland County Board of Commissioners signed multiple contracts during their weekly Wednesday meeting that finalized a Rainsboro Elementary School sewer system project. Commissioner president Jeff Duncan said the project is estimated to be in operation by the fall of 2023. Duncan said the proposed sewer line will come up...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Education
Vaccines
Times Gazette

County’s school COVID-19 cases still on low side

Highland County schools saw 20 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 14-20, according to the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Health’s documentation on how each school in the county is faring with the virus during the 2021-22 school year. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Fairfield observes National FFA Week

For the Fairfield FFA, National FFA Week was a way to celebrate and take pride in the chapter. It was observed Feb. 19-26 and Fairfield FFA members have had fun with different activities and dress-up days each day of the school week. Some of these dress-up day themes included Dress Like a Farmer Day, Official Dress Day and even Anything but a Backpack Day, where students were encouraged to carry their school supplies in any container other than a backpack. Students were also entered in prize drawings and participated in other activities. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Alex Haskins, Wyatt Morrow, Shaleigh Duncan, Emily Taylor, Olivia Hunter and Brailey Bartley (back row, l-r) Garret Rhodes, Ethan Fetters, JD Duncan, Aiden Thackston, McKinley Cox, Katie Hampton, Cheyenne Byler, Sydney Sanders and Grace Matthews.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Ohio State Fair a full go for summer

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair will return in full capacity for summer 2022, from July 27 to Aug. 7. General parking will be free for all fairgoers every day of the fair. Ohioans and out-of-state visitors alike are invited to rediscover the Ohio State Fair with great food, fun games, thrilling rides, educational activities, friendly competitions, concerts, agriculture and more.
COLUMBUS, OH

