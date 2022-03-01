Lynchburg-Clay kindergarten enrollment

The First Presbyterian Church of Hillsboro is offering the community two different options to observe Ash Wednesday, March 2. The church will be open from 6-8 a.m. that morning for those wishing to participate in the ritual of the imposition of ashes before heading for work, or the beginning of the day’s activities. All are invited to enter the church during those hours and receive the sign of the Cross upon their forehead by the placement of ashes from the previous year’s palm leaves. The second service of the day will be held at the church from 5:15-6 p.m. That service will include Imposition of Ashes, the Lord’s Supper, scriptures and hymns. All are welcome. The church is located at 201 E. Main St. Call 937-393-3171 or 740-505-3850 for more information.

2 DAYS AGO