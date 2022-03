Don't look now, but is Dahlberg Arena becoming The Staples Center of Montana? If you don't get the reference, I'll assume you're not a huge NBA basketball fan and that's ok. The Staples Center was the name of the arena where the Los Angeles Lakers played for over twenty years until they renamed it with another corporate sponsor last year. The place was (and still is) known for celebrities always being in attendance to see Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and others. The most famous Lakers fan through the years might be Jack Nicholson. It was a given - watch a game on tv and you were guaranteed a Nicholson appearance somewhere during the broadcast.

