Paton, Hackett say 'everything’s on the table at quarterback,' including Drew Lock

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — For George Paton and Nathaniel Hackett, the quarterback questions aren't going away any time soon.

The Broncos general manager and new head coach took center stage Tuesday at the NFL Combine, fielding questions from local Denver media as well as national media. And there wasn't a shortage of quarterback questions during their media availability, as the Broncos are once again in search of a franchise quarterback.

"Everything’s on the table at quarterback," Paton said. "You don’t know who’s going to be available. You don’t know who’s going to be available in free agency, draft — a lot of ways to acquire them. And so we’re keeping all our options open."

The Broncos have several avenues to pursue a top quarterback this offseason, from having the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft to having the assets to make a blockbuster trade to having enough cap space to acquire any free agent quarterback they want. Many have speculated Denver is Aaron Rodgers' preferred destination if he were to move on from the Packers.

Hackett, who was Rodgers' offensive coordinator the past three seasons in Green Bay, was asked Tuesday if he's pushed for the Broncos to trade for Rodgers.

"Who?" Hackett joked. "I'm just happy to be a Bronco right now and we'll evaluate everything as we go."

Rodgers has to make his decision on what he will do next season, forcing the Broncos, and other teams, to move forward as if they won't have the back-to-back MVP next season.

For the Broncos, that means the quarterback room could look totally different next season.

"I think it’s always a priority. It’s the most important position in sports," Paton said. "We do have Drew Lock under contract, we have (Brett Rypien). We’re always looking and [will leave] no stone unturned to find that guy. We know we need better play out of the quarterback position. So we’re going to be aggressive."

Lock, who is entering his fourth season with the Broncos, was a topic of conversation Tuesday, too, as he is likely the Broncos' fallback plan if they aren't able to land a top quarterback this offseason. Lock has started 21 games in his career, posting a 8-13 record.

"I’m really excited to work with Drew. I really am," Hackett said. "I think you look back at his past, he’s had a lot of different systems. And I think in my past and having worked with different quarterbacks and been in different systems, it’s difficult. Because what do they believe in? You go out there and have one guy say this and another guy say this or do this footwork or do that. In the end, we just want those guys to go out there and play. So I think it’s a clean slate for everybody and I’m excited to see him."

Paton and Hackett also didn't rule out bringing back Teddy Bridgewater, who started 14 games last season and his currently a free agent. If they move on Bridgewater, the Broncos will have to bring in another quarterback either through free agency or the draft.

Either way, no matter who is quarterback for the Broncos next season, many inside the organization are confident Hackett can make the most out of that position thanks to innovative offense and unique coaching style that allows him to connect with players.

"I think when you look at a quarterback, my job is to fit the system to him," Hackett said. "Every quarterback’s different, every guy plays different. You can look across the league and there’s under-center offenses, spread offenses. The idea is to figure out what those guys do and what they’re comfortable in and kind of always make them feel uncomfortable, too, because you want them to grow and do other things and that can possibly get into their menu of things that they can do. At the same time, when it’s crunch time and they feel like they need a little help, you have to help them do what they do best."

The quarterback questions will keep coming this offseason, especially as the draft approaches and several of this year's top QBs are expected to be available when the Broncos pick at No. 9.

And Paton and Hackett know the importance of solidifying that position, which has been abysmal for the Broncos since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016. But for now, the Broncos are focused on their entire roster, with quarterback atop their and everyone else's mind.

"You have to build the whole team. Obviously quarterback is huge," Paton said. "You need one to get to where you need to go, and it’s on our mind a lot. We think about quarterback, we think about a lot of positions. We know. We hear it, but we don’t need to hear it, because we know how important the position is."