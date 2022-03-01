Newsom proposes state sanctions on Russia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday sent a letter to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, California State Teachers’ Retirement System and the University of California retirement system in efforts to cut off $1.5 billion related to Russian financial markets, the letter reads.

If the agencies follow suit with Newsom’s request, funds would stop money from the state reaching Russian markets, ban purchasing of Russian debt and assessments would be done to protect the interests of all retirees.

“These fiduciary obligations and our moral imperative before these atrocities demand that you act to address Russia’s aggressions and immediately restrict Russian access to California’s capital and investments,” the letter said.

Newsom called the Russian military action against Ukraine “brazen and lawless” and the Russian government should pay the price.

“The California Constitution is explicit in the fiduciary duties that are required of us on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of Californians who have invested in these systems. These fiduciary obligations and our moral imperative before these atrocities demand that you act to address Russia’s aggressions and immediately restrict Russian access to California’s capital and investments,” Newsom wrote.

Newsom also asked for further recommendations from the agencies on how to best protect the state’s investments during this time. He has asked for a response within 10 days.

