Filing ended today for the May 24 party primaries and non-partisan elections for prosecuting attorneys and judgeships. No major surprises on the final day. You can view all the candidates here. The Republican Party had more than twice the number of candidates as Democrats with more than 200 filing for state offices. The Republicans also said there was a surge of Republican filings at the county level. Not in Pulaski County, however. A Republican filed for only one countywide office — sheriff. Republicans are vying for nine of the 15 Quorum Court seats, where they currently hold five. Four of the five are unopposed and Doug Reed, who’s been challenging the county mask mandate, is not seeking re-election.

PULASKI COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO